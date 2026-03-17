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Hormones and Work Stress Raise Migraine Risk in Women

Written by Dr. Nikitha Narayanan
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran BDS on Mar 17 2026 12:43 PM

Hormonal changes, work stress, and poor sleep may increase migraine risk in women, experts warn.

Hormones and Work Stress Raise Migraine Risk in Women
Highlights:
  • Hormonal fluctuations during the menstrual cycle can trigger migraines.
  • Workplace stress, screen time, and irregular sleep increase migraine risk.
  • Healthy habits such as proper sleep, hydration, and stress management may help prevent attacks.
Migraine is more than just a severe headache. It is a neurological condition that can cause throbbing pain, nausea, sensitivity to light or sound, and difficulty concentrating. According to the World Health Organization, migraine affects about 1 in 7 people worldwide and is nearly three times more common in women than men. Health experts say hormonal changes are one of the main reasons for this higher risk in women (1 Trusted Source
The relationship between stress, headache, and the menstrual cycle in young female migraineurs

Go to source).
According to Dr Kapil Khandelwal, Senior Consultant in Neurology at CK Birla Hospitals, Jaipur, hormonal fluctuations play a major role in triggering migraine attacks in women. “Hormonal fluctuations play a major role in triggering migraines in women,” Dr Khandelwal explained.

These hormonal changes often interact with lifestyle triggers, increasing the risk of migraine episodes.


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Hormonal Changes Can Trigger Migraines

Hormones, especially oestrogen, influence migraine patterns. Oestrogen levels naturally change during different stages of a woman's life, including:
  • the menstrual cycle
  • pregnancy
  • perimenopause and menopause
Many women experience migraines just before or during their menstrual periods, when oestrogen levels drop. This condition is commonly known as menstrual migraine. Dr. Khandelwal noted that hormonal shifts can increase the brain’s sensitivity to migraine triggers.


Migraine in Women-The Role of Hormones
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Modern Lifestyle Habits Are Increasing Migraine Attacks

While hormones play a major role, lifestyle factors are also contributing to the rising number of migraine cases among women. Long working hours, excessive screen exposure, and workplace stress can increase migraine risk. Irregular sleep schedules, skipping meals during busy workdays, and dehydration can also trigger headaches.

Experts say these modern lifestyle habits may intensify migraine attacks, especially in women balancing work and family responsibilities.

Common Migraine Triggers in Women

Trigger
 How It Increases Risk
Hormonal changes Oestrogen fluctuations can trigger migraines
Workplace stress Mental fatigue may increase headache frequency
Screen exposure Eye strain from digital devices may trigger headaches
Poor sleep Irregular sleep disrupts brain chemistry
Dehydration Low fluid intake can trigger headaches

About Migraine
About Migraine
Migraine is a chronic disorder characterized by headache, nausea, vomiting or sensitivity to light and sound.

Early Warning Signs Should Not Be Ignored

Migraines often begin with early warning symptoms known as prodrome signs. These may include:
  • fatigue
  • mood changes
  • neck stiffness
  • food cravings
  • difficulty concentrating
Recognising these symptoms early can help women take preventive steps before the migraine worsens.


Migraine Facts and Statistics
Migraine Facts and Statistics
Migraine felt often as severe headache is the most common neurological condition. It is one of the top causes of disability among all age groups. Read Medindia's facts on migraine.

Simple Habits That May Reduce Migraine Attacks

Doctors recommend several lifestyle habits that may help prevent migraines:
  • maintain regular sleep schedules
  • drink enough water
  • avoid skipping meals
  • limit excessive screen exposure
  • practise stress management techniques such as yoga or meditation
“Understanding personal triggers and making simple lifestyle adjustments can help women manage migraines more effectively,” Dr Khandelwal said.

When to Seek Medical Help

Frequent or severe migraines should not be ignored. A neurologist can help identify triggers and recommend treatments such as preventive medications or lifestyle strategies.

Experts say that combining medical treatment with healthy habits may significantly reduce migraine attacks.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Why do women get migraines more often than men?

A: Hormonal changes, particularly fluctuations in oestrogen, increase migraine risk in women.

Q: What is menstrual migraine?

A: Menstrual migraine occurs around the time of menstruation when hormone levels drop.

Q: Can stress trigger migraines?

A: Yes. Workplace stress and mental fatigue can increase migraine attacks.

Q: Can lifestyle changes reduce migraines?

A: Healthy habits such as regular sleep, hydration, and stress management may help reduce migraine frequency.

Q: When should someone see a doctor for migraines?

A: If migraines are frequent, severe, or interfere with daily life, medical evaluation is recommended.


Reference:
  1. The relationship between stress, headache, and the menstrual cycle in young female migraineurs - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/8916560/)
Source-Medindia

TOP INSIGHT

Did You Know

Did You Know?
Hormones and modern work stress are making migraines more common in women. #migraineinwomen #womenshealth #migraineawareness #neurology #medindia

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