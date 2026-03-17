Hormones and Work Stress Raise Migraine Risk in Women

Hormonal changes, work stress, and poor sleep may increase migraine risk in women, experts warn.

The relationship between stress, headache, and the menstrual cycle in young female migraineurs

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Why do women get migraines more often than men?

A: Hormonal changes, particularly fluctuations in oestrogen, increase migraine risk in women.

Q: What is menstrual migraine?

A: Menstrual migraine occurs around the time of menstruation when hormone levels drop.

Q: Can stress trigger migraines?

A: Yes. Workplace stress and mental fatigue can increase migraine attacks.

Q: Can lifestyle changes reduce migraines?

A: Healthy habits such as regular sleep, hydration, and stress management may help reduce migraine frequency.

Q: When should someone see a doctor for migraines?

A: If migraines are frequent, severe, or interfere with daily life, medical evaluation is recommended.