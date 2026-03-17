Hormones and Work Stress Raise Migraine Risk in Women

Hormonal changes, work stress, and poor sleep may increase migraine risk in women, experts warn.
- Hormonal fluctuations during the menstrual cycle can trigger migraines.
- Workplace stress, screen time, and irregular sleep increase migraine risk.
- Healthy habits such as proper sleep, hydration, and stress management may help prevent attacks.
The relationship between stress, headache, and the menstrual cycle in young female migraineurs
Go to source). According to Dr Kapil Khandelwal, Senior Consultant in Neurology at CK Birla Hospitals, Jaipur, hormonal fluctuations play a major role in triggering migraine attacks in women. “Hormonal fluctuations play a major role in triggering migraines in women,” Dr Khandelwal explained.
These hormonal changes often interact with lifestyle triggers, increasing the risk of migraine episodes.
Hormonal Changes Can Trigger MigrainesHormones, especially oestrogen, influence migraine patterns. Oestrogen levels naturally change during different stages of a woman's life, including:
- the menstrual cycle
- pregnancy
- perimenopause and menopause
Modern Lifestyle Habits Are Increasing Migraine AttacksWhile hormones play a major role, lifestyle factors are also contributing to the rising number of migraine cases among women. Long working hours, excessive screen exposure, and workplace stress can increase migraine risk. Irregular sleep schedules, skipping meals during busy workdays, and dehydration can also trigger headaches.
Experts say these modern lifestyle habits may intensify migraine attacks, especially in women balancing work and family responsibilities.
Common Migraine Triggers in Women
|
Trigger
|How It Increases Risk
|Hormonal changes
|Oestrogen fluctuations can trigger migraines
|Workplace stress
|Mental fatigue may increase headache frequency
|Screen exposure
|Eye strain from digital devices may trigger headaches
|Poor sleep
|Irregular sleep disrupts brain chemistry
|Dehydration
|Low fluid intake can trigger headaches
Early Warning Signs Should Not Be IgnoredMigraines often begin with early warning symptoms known as prodrome signs. These may include:
- fatigue
- mood changes
- neck stiffness
- food cravings
- difficulty concentrating
Simple Habits That May Reduce Migraine AttacksDoctors recommend several lifestyle habits that may help prevent migraines:
- maintain regular sleep schedules
- drink enough water
- avoid skipping meals
- limit excessive screen exposure
- practise stress management techniques such as yoga or meditation
When to Seek Medical HelpFrequent or severe migraines should not be ignored. A neurologist can help identify triggers and recommend treatments such as preventive medications or lifestyle strategies.
Experts say that combining medical treatment with healthy habits may significantly reduce migraine attacks.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: Why do women get migraines more often than men?
A: Hormonal changes, particularly fluctuations in oestrogen, increase migraine risk in women.
Q: What is menstrual migraine?
A: Menstrual migraine occurs around the time of menstruation when hormone levels drop.
Q: Can stress trigger migraines?
A: Yes. Workplace stress and mental fatigue can increase migraine attacks.
Q: Can lifestyle changes reduce migraines?
A: Healthy habits such as regular sleep, hydration, and stress management may help reduce migraine frequency.
Q: When should someone see a doctor for migraines?
A: If migraines are frequent, severe, or interfere with daily life, medical evaluation is recommended.
Reference:
- The relationship between stress, headache, and the menstrual cycle in young female migraineurs - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/8916560/)