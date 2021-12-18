Hormonal Exposure in Womb May Affect Migraine Risk During Adulthood

Highlights: Migraine is one of the most predominant and debilitating neurological disorders, more common in women

A new twin study finds that prenatal hormonal factors may impact the risk of migraine in later life for opposite-sex twins

This may help frame better-targeted treatments against the devastating disease

The risk of developing migraine in adulthood may be influenced by changes in hormonal levels in the womb (before birth) as per a twins' study published in Frontiers in Pain Research.

What is Migraine? debilitating neurological disorders, characterized by intense throbbing or pulsating pain in the head (generally on one side), that can last for hours to days along with other symptoms like Migraine (a type of headache) is one of the most prevalent and(generally on one side), that can last for hours to days along with other symptoms like nausea , vomiting, and increased sensitivity to light and sound.

‘The first study in opposite-sex twins finds a link between hormonal levels in the womb and its risk for developing migraine in adulthood.’

