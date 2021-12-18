Hormonal Exposure in Womb May Affect Migraine Risk During Adulthood

Highlights:
- Migraine is one of the most predominant and debilitating neurological disorders, more common in women
- A new twin study finds that prenatal hormonal factors may impact the risk of migraine in later life for opposite-sex twins
- This may help frame better-targeted treatments against the devastating disease
The risk of developing migraine in adulthood may be influenced by changes in hormonal levels in the womb (before birth) as per a twins' study published in Frontiers in Pain Research.
What is Migraine?Migraine (a type of headache) is one of the most prevalent and debilitating neurological disorders, characterized by intense throbbing or pulsating pain in the head (generally on one side), that can last for hours to days along with other symptoms like nausea, vomiting, and increased sensitivity to light and sound.
‘The first study in opposite-sex twins finds a link between hormonal levels in the womb and its risk for developing migraine in adulthood.’
The migraine pain often worsens with movement or activity, and it affects more than one in ten people. It affects more than 12% of the world's population. Women are three times more likely to suffer from migraines when compared to men.
Differences in Migraine"Despite its prevalence, the factors that contribute to migraine are poorly understood. With the data from the Swedish Twin Registry, the largest twin registry in the world, there was a unique opportunity to probe factors contributing to female-male differences in migraine," says Dr. Matthew Panizzon, the principal investigator of the study, also based at the UC San Diego School of Medicine.
The study for the first time reveals the discrepancies in genetic and environmental factors that may further trigger the migraine risk among women.
Nearly 51,872 individuals (from prior Swedish Twin Registry studies) were enrolled in the present study based on criteria of the International Headache Society Classification of Headache Disorders.
It was found that prenatal environment factors hold the potential to underwrite the migraine risk in later life. In addition, the risk also differs between females and males.
"We are the first to show that females with a male co-twin have a higher risk of migraine compared to females with a female co-twin, suggesting that prenatal factors, possibly relating to in utero hormone levels, may contribute to migraine risk. We are also the first to present evidence that genetic factors related to migraine risk may be different between females and males," says Morgan Fitzgerald, lead author of the study, from the University of California, San Diego School of Medicine.
These data may further help for improved clinical care, along with effective and targeted treatment options against the devastating disease — migraine.
"Unfortunately, age at onset was not available in the Swedish Twin Registry data. In fact, most studies do not ask individuals when their migraine attacks first start. In the future, we hope to examine how age at migraine onset coincides with the timing of critical hormonal events like puberty," says Fitzgerald.
- Sex Differences in Migraine: A Twin Study - (https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fpain.2021.766718/full)
- Hormone exposure in the womb potentially linked to migraine risk in later life - (https://medicaldialogues.in/obstetrics-gynaecology/news/hormone-exposure-in-the-womb-potentially-linked-to-migraine-risk-in-later-life-85783)
- Hormone exposure in the womb potentially linked to migraine risk in later life - (https://blog.frontiersin.org/2021/12/16/hormone-exposure-in-the-womb-potentially-linked-to-migraine-risk-in-later-life/)
