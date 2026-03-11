HMPV Virus: Virus Without Vaccine Detected in California

Surveillance monitoring has detected human metapneumovirus activity in California, reflecting seasonal respiratory virus circulation with most infections remaining mild.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is human metapneumovirus (HMPV)?

A: Human metapneumovirus is a respiratory virus that causes symptoms similar to the common cold or flu. It spreads through respiratory droplets and close contact with infected individuals.

Q: How common is HMPV infection?

A: Community cohort research estimates about 7.5 symptomatic infections per 100 people each year, with higher infection rates among young children.

Q: What symptoms does the HMPV virus cause?

A: Typical symptoms include cough, fever, nasal congestion, wheezing, and shortness of breath. In some cases it may lead to bronchiolitis or pneumonia.

Q: Is there a vaccine for human metapneumovirus?

A: Currently there is no approved vaccine or targeted antiviral treatment. Care focuses mainly on supportive treatment and symptom management.

Q: Which doctor should I consult for respiratory virus symptoms?

A: Persistent respiratory symptoms should be evaluated by a general physician or pulmonologist. Children with breathing difficulties should be assessed by a pediatrician.