HMPV Virus: Virus Without Vaccine Detected in California

Written by Dr. Ankita Balar Arya
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Mar 11 2026 4:46 PM

Surveillance monitoring has detected human metapneumovirus activity in California, reflecting seasonal respiratory virus circulation with most infections remaining mild.

Highlights:
  • HMPV virus detected through respiratory and wastewater surveillance in California
  • Community cohort study estimates 7.5 symptomatic infections per 100 people annually
  • Young children and older adults face higher risk of respiratory complications
Recent respiratory virus monitoring in California has identified activity of human metapneumovirus (HMPV), a common respiratory pathogen that circulates seasonally around the world (1 Trusted Source
Epidemiology of Symptomatic Human Metapneumovirus Infection in a Community Cohort.

Go to source).
Health officials emphasize that this virus is not new and appears during winter respiratory virus seasons along with influenza and respiratory syncytial virus.

Most infections remain mild, but the virus can cause more serious illness in infants, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems.


Seasonal surveillance detects human metapneumovirus activity

Public health systems track circulating respiratory pathogens using laboratory testing and wastewater surveillance. Wastewater monitoring detects viral genetic material shed by infected individuals and can provide early insight into community level virus circulation.

Recent surveillance in parts of California identified signals of human metapneumovirus in wastewater samples and respiratory virus testing reports. Such findings generally reflect seasonal respiratory virus activity rather than the emergence of a new infectious disease.

The virus belongs to the Pneumoviridae family and spreads mainly through respiratory droplets, close contact with infected individuals, or contact with contaminated surfaces. Symptoms can resemble those caused by common respiratory viruses.


Epidemiology of human metapneumovirus infection

A community cohort study published in the journal Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report examined symptomatic infections caused by human metapneumovirus among 3,549 participants aged 6 months to 49 years.

Researchers monitored respiratory illness episodes between June 2022 and March 2024 using laboratory confirmed viral testing. The analysis estimated an average incidence of 7.5 symptomatic infections per 100 persons per year.
  • The highest infection rates were observed between January and March, which aligns with typical winter respiratory virus circulation patterns.
  • Age specific findings showed that children aged 2 to 4 years experienced the highest infection incidence.
  • This indicates that young children play an important role in household transmission of respiratory viruses.
  • Approximately 27 percent of symptomatic infections resulted in missed work, school, or childcare activities, suggesting that the virus contributes to measurable community level health impacts.
  • Serological evidence also shows that exposure to human metapneumovirus occurs early in life.
  • Nearly 90 percent of children develop antibodies to the virus by the age of five, indicating that primary infection usually happens during early childhood.

Symptoms and populations at higher risk

In many individuals, infection with human metapneumovirus produces symptoms similar to the common cold. However, the virus can also infect the lower respiratory tract.

Common symptoms include: Certain groups face a higher risk of complications. These include infants and young children, adults aged 65 years and older, individuals with chronic lung diseases, and people with weakened immune systems (2 Trusted Source
Human Metapneumovirus Epidemiology and Clinical Impact.

Go to source).

In these populations, infection may progress to bronchiolitis or pneumonia, which affect the lower airways and may require medical care.

Currently, there is no licensed vaccine or specific antiviral therapy for human metapneumovirus. Management generally focuses on supportive care such as hydration, fever control, and monitoring respiratory symptoms.


Takeaway

Human metapneumovirus is a widespread respiratory virus that circulates globally each year, particularly during winter months. Detection through surveillance programs in California reflects seasonal respiratory virus patterns rather than the emergence of a new outbreak.

Research shows that symptomatic infections occur regularly in communities, especially among young children. While most cases remain mild, awareness of respiratory symptoms and preventive practices such as hand hygiene and staying home during illness remain important to limit transmission and protect vulnerable individuals.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is human metapneumovirus (HMPV)?

A: Human metapneumovirus is a respiratory virus that causes symptoms similar to the common cold or flu. It spreads through respiratory droplets and close contact with infected individuals.

Q: How common is HMPV infection?

A: Community cohort research estimates about 7.5 symptomatic infections per 100 people each year, with higher infection rates among young children.

Q: What symptoms does the HMPV virus cause?

A: Typical symptoms include cough, fever, nasal congestion, wheezing, and shortness of breath. In some cases it may lead to bronchiolitis or pneumonia.

Q: Is there a vaccine for human metapneumovirus?

A: Currently there is no approved vaccine or targeted antiviral treatment. Care focuses mainly on supportive treatment and symptom management.

Q: Which doctor should I consult for respiratory virus symptoms?

A: Persistent respiratory symptoms should be evaluated by a general physician or pulmonologist. Children with breathing difficulties should be assessed by a pediatrician.


References:
  1. Epidemiology of Symptomatic Human Metapneumovirus Infection in a Community Cohort. - (https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/74/wr/mm7411a2.htm)
  2. Human Metapneumovirus Epidemiology and Clinical Impact. - (https://icjournal.org/DOIx.php?id=10.3947/ic.2025.0019)
Source-Medindia

