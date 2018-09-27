medindia
Hemoglobin A1c Variability is Associated With All-cause Mortality in Type 2 Diabetes
Hemoglobin A1c Variability is Associated With All-cause Mortality in Type 2 Diabetes

Written by Suchitra Chari
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on September 27, 2018 at 6:39 PM
Health In Focus
Highlights:
  • HbA1c variability or changes in HbA1c values per visit is a strong, independent predictor of all‐cause mortality in type 2 diabetes (T2D)
  • HbA1c variability appears to be even more powerful in predicting death compared with HbA1c averages
  • More research is needed to understand the exact involvement of HbA1c variability in this relationship
Glycosylated hemoglobin (HbA1c) variability can better predict all-cause mortality in patients with type 2 diabetes (T2D) compared with taking averages of HbA1c, according to a recent study published in Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism.
Hemoglobin A1c Variability is Associated With All-cause Mortality in Type 2 Diabetes

Hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) levels are an indicator of a sign of diabetes, a chronic condition where the blood sugar levels are high. The test for HbA1c measures the amount of blood sugar or glucose attached to hemoglobin.

Hemoglobin is the iron-containing molecule present in red blood cells that carries oxygen from the lungs to the rest of the body.

While a regular glucose monitor measures the blood sugar at a particular point of the day, the HbA1c test shows the average amount of glucose attached to hemoglobin for the past three months. The three-month average coincides with the lifespan of a typical red blood cell.

HbA1c is also known by other names: A1c, glycohemoglobin, glycated hemoglobin, Decoding HbA1c Test for Blood Sugar, glycosylated hemoglobin.

Difference Between Mean HbA1c and HbA1c Variability

In this study, the average of 3 to 5 HbA1c measures was taken over a 2-year period before enrollment from 9 centers that included 8290 patients. This average was used to calculate average HbA1c written as HbA1c - MEAN.

HbA1c variability or variability of HbA1c over time defined as changes in HbA1c values per visit was measured as the standard deviation within the individuals (HbA1c-SD) that was adjusted for the number of HbA1c assessments (HbA1c-AdjSD) and coefficient of variation (HbA1c-CV, the ratio of standard deviation to the mean - HbA1c‐SD to HbA1c‐MEAN ratio).

Earlier research had suggested that variability in the levels of blood glucose of T2D patients could be the cause of adverse outcomes in them.

Study

Patient data for the study was collected from an observational, prospective, cohort study, designed initially to determine the effect of estimated glomerular filtration rate on morbidity and mortality in patients with T2D.

There were 19 centers in total, and the patients were monitored from 2006 to 2008.

The average HbA1c and the HbA1c variability were measured using a subset of this group, from 9 participating centers as mentioned before.
  • The results were obtained for 99.5% of the participants (n=8252) and showed that all-cause mortality was only associated with HbA1c-SD, after adjusting for confounders.
  • HbA1c-SD was a more powerful predictor of all-cause death than HbA1c-MEAN.
  • Also, mortality risk increased above the median value and decreased below the median value of HbA1c-SD.
"HbA1c variability is a strong, independent predictor of all-cause death in [T2D] and appears to be even more powerful than average HbA1c in predicting mortality," concluded Emanuela Orsi, M.D., from the University of Milan, and her colleagues. "Further studies are required to understand whether HbA1c variability acts as a mediator or [an] innocent bystander in this relationship."

References :
  1. Orsi E, Solini A, Bonora E, et al. "Haemoglobin A1c variability is a strong, independent predictor of all-cause mortality in patients with type 2 diabetes". Diabetes Obes Metab. 2018;1-9. https://doi.org/10.1111/dom.13306


Source: Medindia

Type 2 Diabetes

Type 2 Diabetes

Globalization and changing lifestyles has made diabetes very common in developing countries so much so that India is known as the Diabetes Capital of the World.

Diabetes

Diabetes

A comprehensive article on diabetes - both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, including : causes, signs, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, facts and a glossary on diabetes.

Decoding HbA1c Test for Blood Sugar

Decoding HbA1c Test for Blood Sugar

The HbA1c assay is the gold-standard measurement of chronic glycemia and measures the amount of glucose that binds to hemoglobin over a period of 3 months

HbA1c or A1c Calculator for Blood Glucose

HbA1c or A1c Calculator for Blood Glucose

HbA1c calculator calculates average plasma and whole blood glucose levels. A1c test tells your average blood sugar level in the past 3 months and helps check whether your diabetes is in control.

Anemia

Anemia

Anemia is a condition in which the red blood cell (RBC) count or hemoglobin is less than normal.

Diabetes - Essentials

Diabetes - Essentials

Diabetes is a metabolic disease caused by insulin deficiency that leads to high blood sugar levels and several associated complications if left untreated.

Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose (SMBG) is one of the greatest advancements in the management of Diabetes.

Diabetes and Exercise

Diabetes and Exercise

Regular exercise especially in type II diabetes not only helps reduce the sugar but also reduces the demand for medication by 20% and helps you stay healthy.

Diabetic Diet

Diabetic Diet

The diabetic diet most often recommended is high in dietary fiber (especially soluble fiber) and nutrients, but low in fat (especially saturated fat) and moderate in calories.

Diabetic Retinopathy

Diabetic Retinopathy

The term ‘diabetic retinopathy’ refers to changes in the retina which often occur in people with diabetes.

Insulin Delivery Devices

Insulin Delivery Devices

Insulin delivery devices have evolved drastically since their invention in 1922. They are all aimed to provide insulin to the patients with minimal discomfort.

Otitis Media

Otitis Media

Middle ear infection, or otitis media, is a common type of infection that may or may not accompany the infections of nose and throat. It is the infection of any part of the middle ear.

