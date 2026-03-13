Heart Failure and Kidney Disease: What`s the Link?

A global expert report highlights the strong and often overlooked connection between heart failure and chronic kidney disease.

Kidney disease and heart failure: recent advances and current challenges: conclusions from a Kidney Disease: Improving Global Outcomes (KDIGO) Controversies Conference

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is cardiorenal syndrome?

A: Cardiorenal syndrome describes a condition in which heart and kidney dysfunction occur together, with each organ worsening the function of the other. cardiorenal

Q: Why are heart and kidney diseases connected?

A: The heart pumps blood to the kidneys, and the kidneys regulate fluid balance and blood pressure. When one organ fails, it can disrupt the function of the other.

Q: Can kidney disease increase the risk of heart failure?

A: Yes. Chronic kidney disease can cause high blood pressure, fluid overload, and metabolic changes that increase strain on the heart.

Q: Are there medicines that treat both conditions?

A: Yes. Medications such as SGLT2 inhibitors, ACE inhibitors, and ARBs have been shown to benefit both heart and kidney health. sglt2

Q: Can lifestyle changes help prevent both diseases?

A: Yes. Controlling blood pressure, managing diabetes, maintaining a healthy diet, and regular exercise can reduce the risk of both heart failure and kidney disease.