Heart Disease Starts With Four Silent Risks You Can Control

Heart disease prevention is possible because nearly every heart attack and stroke is preceded by four risks: high blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar, and smoking.

Very High Prevalence of Nonoptimally Controlled Traditional Risk Factors at the Onset of Cardiovascular Disease



Nearly everyone has at least one risk factor before a heart attack, stroke or heart failure



Frequently Asked Questions Q: Can a heart attack happen without any warning signs? A: In most cases, no. Almost every heart attack is preceded by at least one major risk factor like high blood pressure or high cholesterol. Q: What are the four main risk factors for heart disease? A: They are high blood pressure, high cholesterol, high blood sugar, and tobacco smoking. Q: If I feel healthy, do I still need to check these risks? A: Yes. These conditions often develop silently and may cause damage long before symptoms appear. Q: Which risk factor is the most common before heart attacks? A: High blood pressure is the most frequent and is present in more than nine out of ten cases. Q: Can managing these risks really prevent heart disease? A: Yes. Controlling even one of these factors can greatly lower the chances of heart attack or stroke.

Nearly all heart attacks and strokes are preceded by just four warning risk factors ().reveal that almost everyone who develops heart disease and later experiences a major cardiovascular eventThese include, either in the past or present.Together, these risks appeared beforepublished in 2025. Even among women younger than 60, the group with the lowest overall risk,, with over 93 percent of people in both countries who suffered a heart attack, stroke, or heart failure already living with hypertension.The authors noted that these findings challenge the idea that coronary heart disease events often strike without warning. They emphasized that, showing the need for early prevention efforts.Addressing these factors may be the most effective way to prevent serious heart conditions in the future. Senior author and cardiologist Philip Greenland of Northwestern University said when the findings were released that).He added that the focus should shift towardthat are neither easily treatable nor truly responsible.Greenland and his colleagues also point out that their results. They suggest earlier reports may have missed diagnoses or ignored levels that fell just below clinical thresholds.In a related editorial, Duke University cardiologist Neha Pagidipati, who was not involved in the work, wrote that the evidence highlights, adding that much more can and must be done. The findings appeared in theTo sum up, overwhelming evidence shows that heart attacks and strokes almost never appear out of nowhere. Four familiar and controllable risks are nearly always present beforehand, making early detection and management the most powerful tools for protecting heart health and preventing life-threatening outcomes.Source-Medindia