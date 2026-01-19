Heart Disease Starts With Four Silent Risks You Can Control

Heart disease prevention is possible because nearly every heart attack and stroke is preceded by four risks: high blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar, and smoking.
- Four modifiable risks precede 99% of heart attacks and strokes
- High blood pressure is present in over 93% of major cardiac events
- Even younger women show these warning signs before emergencies
Very High Prevalence of Nonoptimally Controlled Traditional Risk Factors at the Onset of Cardiovascular Disease
Go to source). Health records from more than nine million adults in South Korea and the United States reveal that almost everyone who develops heart disease and later experiences a major cardiovascular event shows at least one of four major risks in advance.
These include high blood pressure, high cholesterol, elevated blood sugar, and tobacco use, either in the past or present.
Hidden Dangers Appear Long Before Cardiac EmergenciesTogether, these risks appeared before 99 percent of all cardiovascular events tracked in the long-term analysis published in 2025. Even among women younger than 60, the group with the lowest overall risk, more than 95 percent of heart attacks or strokes were connected to at least one of these factors.
High blood pressure stood out as the most frequent link, with over 93 percent of people in both countries who suffered a heart attack, stroke, or heart failure already living with hypertension.
The authors noted that these findings challenge the idea that coronary heart disease events often strike without warning. They emphasized that other cardiovascular problems, including heart failure and stroke, also rarely occur without traditional risks being present , showing the need for early prevention efforts.
Prevention Starts with Controlling Everyday Heart RisksAddressing these factors may be the most effective way to prevent serious heart conditions in the future. Senior author and cardiologist Philip Greenland of Northwestern University said when the findings were released that exposure to one or more nonoptimal risk factors before cardiovascular outcomes is nearly universal (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Nearly everyone has at least one risk factor before a heart attack, stroke or heart failure
Go to source).
He added that the focus should shift toward better control of these modifiable dangers rather than chasing causes that are neither easily treatable nor truly responsible.
Claims of Risk-Free Heart Events Challenged by New EvidenceGreenland and his colleagues also point out that their results counter recent claims that hidden cardiovascular events without clear risks are becoming more common . They suggest earlier reports may have missed diagnoses or ignored levels that fell just below clinical thresholds.
In a related editorial, Duke University cardiologist Neha Pagidipati, who was not involved in the work, wrote that the evidence highlights how crucial it is to manage health risks before they turn deadly, adding that much more can and must be done. The findings appeared in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology .
To sum up, overwhelming evidence shows that heart attacks and strokes almost never appear out of nowhere. Four familiar and controllable risks are nearly always present beforehand, making early detection and management the most powerful tools for protecting heart health and preventing life-threatening outcomes.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: Can a heart attack happen without any warning signs?
A: In most cases, no. Almost every heart attack is preceded by at least one major risk factor like high blood pressure or high cholesterol.
Q: What are the four main risk factors for heart disease?
A: They are high blood pressure, high cholesterol, high blood sugar, and tobacco smoking.
Q: If I feel healthy, do I still need to check these risks?
A: Yes. These conditions often develop silently and may cause damage long before symptoms appear.
Q: Which risk factor is the most common before heart attacks?
A: High blood pressure is the most frequent and is present in more than nine out of ten cases.
Q: Can managing these risks really prevent heart disease?
A: Yes. Controlling even one of these factors can greatly lower the chances of heart attack or stroke.
Source-Medindia