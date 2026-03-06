Heart Disease in Women Projected to Skyrocket by 2050

By 2050, over half of US women may have hypertension or obesity, with diabetes nearly doubling and cardiovascular disease affecting 1 in 7 women.
Forecasting the Burden of Cardiovascular Disease and Stroke in Women in the United States Through 2050: A Scientific Statement From the American Heart Association
Go to source). For both women and men, heart disease remains the leading cause of death in the United States and around the world. Although women represent nearly half of all cardiovascular disease cases in the U.S., women’s heart health often receives less focused attention.
Balancing professional responsibilities, caregiving duties, hormonal changes and the ongoing mental burden many women experience can make prioritizing heart health difficult. However, emerging evidence suggests that it should receive much greater attention.
More than 44% of women in the United States are currently living with some form of cardiovascular disease. While factors that cannot be modified, such as age and genetics, contribute to this number, patterns in modifiable health factors and lifestyle behaviors play a major role in determining risk.
These elements are described in the American Heart Association’s Life’s Essential 8, which outlines key measures for maintaining and improving cardiovascular health. They include diet, physical activity, sleep, tobacco use, blood pressure, cholesterol levels, blood sugar and body weight.
Projected Trends in Women’s Heart Health Through 2050An analysis published in the journal Circulation aimed to better understand the future of women’s heart health by projecting the prevalence and number of women living with cardiovascular risk factors and clinical disease between 2020 and 2050.
By combining historical health data with population forecasts, the analysis estimated how women’s cardiovascular health in the United States could evolve over the coming decades.
Population Health Data on Women’s Cardiovascular Risk TrendsResearchers evaluated data from large, nationally representative U.S. health surveys to determine current levels of cardiovascular risk factors and disease among women.
Estimates of current prevalence were based on information from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey collected between 2015 and March 2020, before the pandemic, for most cardiovascular risk factors and health conditions.
The Medical Expenditure Panel Survey covering the years 2015 through 2019 was also used to estimate the prevalence of atrial fibrillation.
Assessment of Cardiovascular Risk Factors and ConditionsUsing these datasets, investigators calculated the prevalence of suboptimal levels across the American Heart Association’s Life’s Essential 8 measures. They also examined four specific cardiovascular conditions: coronary heart disease, heart failure, stroke and atrial fibrillation.
In addition, an overall category referred to as “total cardiovascular disease” was created to represent women living with any one of these four conditions.
Researchers then adjusted these estimates for factors such as age, sex, race and ethnicity in order to account for variations among demographic groups.
Using Past Disease Trends to Predict Future Heart RiskFuture projections extending to the year 2050 were generated by examining past trends in cardiovascular risk factors and disease rates.
Researchers calculated how quickly these rates had been increasing or decreasing and then applied those patterns to population projections from the U.S. Census Bureau to estimate how cardiovascular disease patterns among women might change over time.
Rising Hypertension Diabetes and Obesity RatesBased on national survey data, the analysis projected how cardiovascular risk factors and disease among women in the United States could change through 2050. Overall, the findings indicated a complicated yet concerning outlook.
Among adult women, several major risk factors are expected to increase substantially if current patterns continue. Hypertension is projected to rise from 48.6% in 2020 to 59.1% in 2050. Diabetes may increase from 14.9% to 25.3%, while obesity could climb from 43.9% to 61.2%.
These projections suggest that within the next 25 years, more than half of adult women could be living with either high blood pressure or obesity.
Rising Clinical Heart Disease Risk in WomenThe increase in these risk factors is expected to lead to higher rates of clinical cardiovascular disease. Coronary heart disease, heart failure, stroke and atrial fibrillation are all projected to become more common.
Overall prevalence of total cardiovascular disease is estimated to increase from 10.7% to 14.4%, meaning roughly one in seven adult women could be living with some form of cardiovascular disease by 2050.
Interestingly, trends in certain health behaviors showed a more complex picture. Smoking rates, physical activity levels and overall diet quality were projected to improve slightly. However, insufficient sleep is expected to worsen, a notable concern given growing evidence linking poor sleep with increased cardiovascular risk.
Racial Ethnic and Age Disparities in Cardiovascular RiskDifferences related to race, ethnicity and age were also evident, with certain groups experiencing both higher baseline risk and faster projected increases. Black women were found to have the highest starting prevalence of hypertension, diabetes and obesity, and projections indicate they may face some of the greatest disease burdens.
Hispanic and Asian women were also projected to experience notable increases in certain risk factors. Although younger women currently show lower disease rates, they are expected to experience some of the most rapid increases over time.
Preventable Nature of Cardiovascular Disease RiskTaken together, the projections suggest that without consistent prevention efforts, cardiovascular disease will affect an increasing number of women in the United States in the coming decades. The findings also indicate that disparities between different population groups may persist or potentially widen.
One key takeaway from these projections is that although cardiovascular disease is becoming more common, much of the risk remains preventable. While factors such as age and genetics cannot be changed, many of the strongest contributors to risk are modifiable lifestyle behaviors.
Heart Healthy Dietary Habits for WomenWomen seeking to support their heart health should prioritize dietary patterns that promote cardiovascular wellness. The American Heart Association identifies diet as one of the Life’s Essential 8 components for maintaining heart health.
Heart-friendly eating patterns, including the Mediterranean diet and the DASH diet, emphasize whole foods that are rich in fiber, lean protein and healthy fats, along with a wide variety of fruits and vegetables.
Adequate potassium intake is also important for maintaining healthy blood pressure levels, yet many Americans do not consume enough of this nutrient. Including potassium-rich foods such as salmon, yogurt, avocados, potatoes and fruits can help meet daily needs.
Instead of striving for perfect eating habits, focusing on consistency can be more effective. Gradually increasing fiber intake and preparing meals at home more frequently may help improve blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar levels over time.
Benefits of Regular Physical ActivityAdults are generally advised to engage in at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise each week. For individuals who find that amount overwhelming, dividing activity into smaller sessions can make it more manageable.
For instance, 30 minutes of enjoyable movement five days per week or several shorter sessions lasting 10 to 15 minutes throughout the day can be effective.
Moderate-intensity exercises include activities such as brisk walking, water aerobics, dancing, gardening, tennis and cycling.
Building Enjoyable Exercise Habits for Lifelong FitnessMaintaining long-term physical activity habits is important. Selecting activities that are genuinely enjoyable can make exercise a sustainable part of everyday life rather than a temporary effort.
Smoking continues to be one of the most significant modifiable risk factors for cardiovascular disease. The American Heart Association strongly recommends quitting smoking, as stopping tobacco use is among the most impactful steps a person can take to improve heart health.
Alcohol Intake and Sleep HealthAlcohol consumption can also influence cardiovascular health. Reducing alcohol intake or choosing not to drink at all may lower the risk of certain heart-related conditions.
Sleep is increasingly recognized as a key factor in maintaining cardiovascular health. Poor-quality or insufficient sleep has been associated with higher blood pressure, insulin resistance, increased stroke risk and atrial fibrillation.
Importance of Preventive Health MonitoringAdults are encouraged to aim for seven to nine hours of consistent, good-quality sleep each night. Practical strategies such as limiting screen exposure in the evening, managing stress and maintaining a consistent sleep schedule can significantly improve sleep patterns.
These approaches may be particularly helpful for women experiencing hormonal changes that disrupt sleep.
Regular preventive health checkups, typically around every six months, allow individuals to monitor important indicators such as blood pressure, cholesterol levels, blood sugar and body weight. These visits can help identify potential problems before they become more serious.
Family History and Long Term PreventionDiscussing family medical history with relatives can also provide valuable information about inherited health risks. Women with a family history of cardiovascular disease or related risk factors may benefit from earlier or more frequent screenings conducted by a healthcare professional.
In conclusion, projections indicate that cardiovascular disease in women could increase significantly by 2050 due to rising hypertension, diabetes and obesity. However, many of these risks are linked to lifestyle factors, meaning consistent healthy habits and preventive care can play a powerful role in protecting women’s heart health in the years ahead.
