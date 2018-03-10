Heart Attack,Stroke Risk Increases With Irregular Blood Pressure, Blood Sugar

Highlights
:
- Fluctuations in the
risk factors of heart attack and stroke may be associated with a higher
risk of the disease conditions as well as death from any cause
- The
variability
of four risk factors - weight, blood pressure,
cholesterol and/or blood sugar levels were
measured in
healthy people
- High variability in the
risk factors leads to the risk of heart attack, stroke or death from any
cause
High variability in weight, blood sugar, blood pressure and
cholesterol in people who are healthy may be at a higher risk of heart attack
, stroke and death due to any
cause as compared to people whose readings are more stable, according to a new
research in the American Heart Association's journal Circulation
.
This is the first
study that indicates that
- Fluctuations in these
risk factors has a negative impact on relatively healthy people
- The risk increases if a
person has multiple measures that are highly variable
Study
The researchers
examined data of 6,748,773 people who were taken from the Korean National
Health Insurance system. All the participants were found to have no previous
history of heart attack and were free of diabetes, high blood pressure
, or high
cholesterol at the beginning of the study.
‘Positive and adverse changes in blood pressure and sugar, cholesterol, and weight lead to an increase in heart attack, stroke and death in individuals who are disease-free.’
The team conducted
a minimum of three health examinations between 2005 and 2012 (every two years
is recommended in the system) on the participants. They checked and documented
their body weight, fasting blood
sugar, systolic (top number) blood pressure and total cholesterol
.
During the average
5.5 year follow-up period, compared to people who had stable measurements,
those who had a variability of around 25 percent on all measures were:
- 41
percent more likely to have a stroke
- 43
percent more likely to have a heart attack
- 127
percent more likely to die
High
variability could result from either
positive or negative changes. When the researchers looked separately at the
effect of variability in participants whose condition improved or worsened by
more than 5 percent on each measurement, they found that high
variability was associated with a significantly higher risk of death
in both the
groups.
"Healthcare
providers should pay attention to the variability in measurements of a
patient's blood pressure, cholesterol and glucose levels as well as body
weight. Trying to stabilize these measurements may be an important step in
helping them improve their health," said Seung-Hwan Lee, M.D., Ph.D.,
senior author of the study and professor of endocrinology at the College of
Medicine of the Catholic University of Korea in Seoul, South Korea.
Limitations
of the study could be that the participants were only from Korea and the
results might not apply to the United States or other countries. However,
earlier studies on variability have been performed in different populations.
Also, the
study was observational and does not prove that high variability in the risk
factors leads to the risk of heart attack, stroke or death from any cause.
References :
- Yo-yoing weight, blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar readings may raise heart attack and stroke risk - (https://newsroom.heart.org/news/yo-yoing-weight-blood-pressure-cholesterol-and-blood-sugar-readings-may-raise-heart-attack-and-stroke-risk?preview=be42)
Source: Medindia