Heart Attack Symptoms Should Not Be Ignored While Traveling

Highlights
:
- Longterm
prognosis in patients who suffer a heart attack (myocardial infarction)
while traveling can be good if immediate medical care is initiated
- Heart attacks are
one of the most common reasons of death while traveling and yet statistics
and figures about longterm outcomes in these patients remain unclear
- Having a heart
attack during travel can be frightening. It is thus advisable to have
emergency numbers that can be called for help as well as contact details
of local medical centers and hospitals before traveling
Patients suffering
a heart attack while traveling can have good long-term prognosis if immediate medical attention is provided, according to a recent observational study and urges people
traveling to always have emergency contact numbers ready in hand.
The findings of the study were presented
at the Acute Cardiovascular Care 2019 European Society
of Cardiology (ESC) congress.
‘Heart attacks during travel are a major cause of natural death. Make sure you carry the necessary emergency numbers and contact details of local hospitals and medical centers when you travel without fail.’
According to study author Dr Ryota
Nishio, of the Department of Cardiology, Juntendo University Shizuoka Hospital,
Izunokuni, Japan, "If you are traveling and experience heart
attack
symptoms such as pain in the chest, throat, neck, back, stomach or shoulders
that lasts for more than 15minutes,
call an ambulance without delay."
Study
Design and Location
The current observational study
in Juntendo University
Shizuoka Hospital,
Japan included 2,564 patients
who had a heart
attack but were immediately
treated with cardiac
stent
insertion (percutaneous
coronary intervention,
PCI) during the period from 1999 and 2015. The
hospital is situated on the Izu peninsula, which is a popular tourist spot and
the hospital is a major regional center for PCI.
- The study team hoped to compare the
outcome of heart attacks in persons traveling to the
peninsula and among the local residents.
- They collected demographic details
such as age, sex and clinical characteristics of the two groups of
patients.
- The patients were followed up for 16
years and mortality rates between the groups were compared.
- Mortality data were obtained from
medical records, postal questionnaires and telephone contact
Mortality
Rates Due to Heart Attack in Travelers Vs Local Residents
- A total of 192
persons (7.5%) were traveling during the onset of heart attack symptoms
- Most of those
traveling tended to be in the younger age group and had a serious type of
heart attack called STEMI (ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction)
- Patients were
followed up on an average for 5.3 years
- Death rate due to
non-cardiac causes was significantly more in the local residents (25.4%)
compared to the traveling population (16.7%) but death due to cardiac
causes was similar in both groups
- Interestingly
death due to any cause in persons who suffered a
heart attack while traveling was 42
percent lower when compared to the local population after
adjusting for other influencing factors such as age, sex, smoking, hypertension,
diabetes, dyslipidemia and chronic kidney disease
- Overall death
rate was higher in patients who were older, had chronic kidney disease or
had a prior heart attack
The findings of the study suggest that long-term outcomes in traveling patients who
suffered heart attacks and had prompt treatment is very favorable.
"Our study shows that long-term
outcomes after a heart attack while traveling can be good if you get prompt
treatment,"
said Dr.
Nishio. "It is important that, when you are
over the immediate emergency phase, and return home, you see your doctor to
find out how you can reduce your risk of a second event by improving your
lifestyle and potentially taking preventive medication."
Possible
Reasons For Higher Death Rates in Local Residents
- Traveling
population are from urban areas and are probably more health conscious and
have access to better healthcare facilities
- Rural population
of Izu peninsula possibly has lesser access to healthcare
- Importantly the
experience of a heart attack while traveling can be frightening and make
people value their health more and prompt them to make healthier diet and
lifestyle choices
Summary
Long-term
outcome in patients who have a heart
attack while traveling can be good if prompt treatment is given. All travelers
and persons who are at high risk of heart attack (diabetes, hypertension,
kidney disease, and dyslipidemia) should know emergency numbers to contact in
case of heart attack symptoms.
References :
- Don't Ignore Heart Attack Symptoms, Especially While Travelling - (https://www.escardio.org/The-ESC/Press-Office/Press-releases/Don-t-ignore-heart-attack-symptoms-while-travelling)
