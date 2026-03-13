Healthy No-Cook Meals Suggested Amid India’s LPG Shortage

Simple no-cook meals such as sprouts, fruits, and soaked grains may help households maintain balanced nutrition during India’s LPG shortage without relying on cooking fuel.

Highlights: Sprouted legumes and soaked grains provide protein and micronutrients without cooking

Fruit bowls, vegetable sandwiches, and overnight oats help maintain nutrition during LPG shortages

Sprouting reduces anti-nutritional compounds and improves mineral absorption in legumes

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

A review of phytochemistry, metabolite changes, and medicinal uses of the common food mung bean and its sprouts (Vigna radiata)



Go to source Trusted Source

How Sprouting Improves Nutrient Availability in Legumes

Nutritious No-Cook Meals Suitable During LPG Shortage

Soaking as a Practical Alternative to Cooking

Food Safety Considerations for Raw and Soaked Foods

Takeaway

Frequently Asked Questions Q: Can healthy meals be prepared without cooking gas? A: Yes. Meals made from sprouts, fruits, soaked grains, yogurt, and nuts can provide carbohydrates, protein, fiber, and essential micronutrients without cooking. Q: Are sprouted legumes healthier than unsprouted legumes? A: Sprouting improves protein digestibility, increases certain vitamins, and reduces anti-nutritional compounds such as phytic acid. Q: Is it safe to eat soaked or sprouted foods every day? A: Yes, when prepared hygienically. Proper washing, soaking, and storage are essential to prevent contamination. Q: Do overnight oats provide balanced nutrition for breakfast? A: Overnight oats provide fiber and complex carbohydrates and can also provide protein when combined with milk, yogurt, nuts, or seeds. Q: Which specialist should I consult for personalized dietary advice? A: Individuals seeking personalized diet plans can consult a nutritionist or dietitian, especially if they have conditions such as diabetes or digestive disorders.

A review of phytochemistry, metabolite changes, and medicinal uses of the common food mung bean and its sprouts (Vigna radiata) - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3899625/)

India is currently experiencing disruptions in the supply ofcylinders, affecting households, restaurants, and food businesses that rely heavily on gas for daily cooking ().India is theand consumed about, with nearlyfrom global markets.Recent geopolitical tensions and supply chain disruptions have tightened LPG availability in several cities, prompting restaurants to scale down operations and households to explore alternatives for preparing meals.In this context, nutrition experts suggest that a variety of simple foods requiring little or no cooking can help maintain balanced daily nutrition even when cooking fuel is temporarily limited.Although cooking improves digestibility for many foods, several ingredients such as fruits, vegetables, sprouted legumes, soaked grains, and dairy-based foods can provide important nutrients with minimal preparation. These foods supply carbohydrates, protein, fiber, vitamins, and minerals that support daily nutritional needs when conventional cooking methods are disrupted.is a traditional preparation method in which legumes or seeds are soaked in water and allowed to germinate. During germination, natural enzymes activate and begin breaking down complex nutrients stored within the seed.According to a scientific review published in, germination increases the levels of certain vitamins including vitamin C and B-complex vitamins in legumes such as green gram and chickpeas. Sprouting also enhances the digestibility of plant proteins.Another important change involves the reduction of, a naturally occurring compound that can limit the absorption of minerals such as iron and zinc. When phytic acid levels decrease during sprouting, these minerals become more available for absorption by the body.The germination process may also increase antioxidant activity in legumes. Antioxidants help neutralize free radicals that contribute to cellular damage.Several simple meals can be prepared without LPG while still providing important nutrients.Fresh vegetables such as cucumber, tomato, onion, and lettuce layered between slices of whole grain bread provide fiber, potassium, and vitamin C. Adding peanut butter or green chutney may increase protein and healthy fats.Sprouted green gram mixed with chopped onion, tomato, lemon juice, and spices provides plant-based protein, fiber, and iron. Lemon juice contributes vitamin C that helps improve iron absorption.A mix of fruits such as bananas, papaya, apples, and pomegranate offers antioxidants, vitamins, and natural sugars that support energy levels and immune health.Rice mixed with yogurt supplies carbohydrates and probiotics. Yogurt contains beneficial bacteria that support digestive health and gut microbiota balance.Oats soaked overnight in milk or yogurt soften without cooking. Oats contain, a soluble fiber associated with improved cholesterol regulation and metabolic health.is another traditional technique that softens grains and legumes without heat. Foods such as chickpeas, flattened rice, and oats absorb water during soaking and become easier to chew and digest.These soaked foods can be combined with vegetables, yogurt, or paneer to create balanced meals that include plant protein, dairy protein, calcium, and other essential nutrients.Nutrition experts note that combining plant foods with dairy products may also improve overall nutrient diversity in the diet.While raw or minimally prepared foods can be helpful during fuel shortages, hygiene remains important. Fruits and vegetables should be washed thoroughly before consumption to remove contaminants.Sprouted or soaked foods should be prepared in clean containers and stored properly. Extended soaking at room temperature may increase the risk of microbial growth.Individuals with weakened immune systems or gastrointestinal conditions should take additional precautions when consuming raw foods and may prefer lightly cooked options whenever possible.Temporary LPG supply disruptions can make routine cooking difficult for many households. However, simple meals made from sprouts, soaked legumes, fresh fruits, vegetables, and yogurt can still provide essential nutrients without requiring cooking fuel. These practical food choices may help families maintain balanced nutrition until regular LPG supply resumes.Source-Medindia