Healthy Gut Bacteria Reduces Risk of Death in Heart Failure Patients

Heart Failure and Altered Gut Bacteria

‘Heart failure patients were found to have altered composition in gut bacteria compared to healthy persons. This is believed to be due to low intake of dietary fiber and is associated with an increased risk of death or need for heart transplantation. However, increasing the intake of dietary fiber can lower the risk of death in heart failure patients.’

Effect of Reduced Dietary Fiber in Heart Failure Outcome



The study team enlisted 84 patients with chronic heart failure on treatment and 266 healthy people

The composition of gut microbes between the two groups was determined by sequencing the bacterial 16S rRNA gene in their stool samples

The study team observed that heart failure patients had significantly lesser biodiversity in their intestinal bacteria than healthy controls, with marked differences in the two main phyla of bacteria normally occurring in the human gut

Heart failure patients had a lower ratio of Firmicutes/Bacteroidetes (F/B) compared to healthy persons, especially marked when heart failure was not caused by ischemic heart disease

Also, patients who died of heart failure or needed heart transplant had reduced biodiversity of gut flora and a lower F/B ratio than healthy controls

It was shown that increased bacterial diversity and higher F/B ratio had a direct association with increased dietary fiber intake

Increased intake of meat was associated with increased levels of trimethylamine-N-oxide (TMAO) in heart failure patients

High TMAO levels are associated with an increased risk of adverse heart events, and gut bacteria are involved in its formation

About Gut Bacteria In Brief

Prebiotics (a nutrient that favors the growth of good gut bacteria and prevents the growth of harmful bacteria)

Probiotics (oral preparation containing live bacteria that replenishes the loss of good gut bacteria following antibiotic treatment or severe diarrheal diseases) and

Polyphenols (plant derivatives that favor the growth of good gut bacteria such as bifidobacteria and lactobacilli)

Ongoing Studies on Gut Flora Effects On Heart Failure By The Team

Summary

The findings of the study were presented at Heart Failure 2019, a scientific conference of the European Society of Cardiology.

Microbial flora in the gut composed of trillions of organisms has the potential to affect our health more than we realize. Previous research has shown that patients with heart failure tend to have changed in the composition of their gut bacterial flora.

The current study aims to study whether reduced dietary fiber intake may result in altered gut bacterial composition and impact overall health outcome in patients with heart failure.

The findings of the study suggest for the first time that increasing the intake of fiber content in the diet by including cereals, whole grains, fresh fruits and vegetables and reducing the consumption of meat is associated with healthier gut bacteria and a better outcome in heart failure patients said Dr Mayerhofer.

In the last few years, research has focused on human microbial flora, especially gut bacteria. An important reason for this is the realization that these microorganisms are not just bystanders in the host, but may actually impact several host functions as well.

Substances that promote the growth of good gut bacteria include the following:

Altered gut microbial flora has been implicated in obesity, colorectal cancer, liver disease and inflammatory bowel disease.

The team is currently conducting the GutHeart trial, a randomized control study to observe the effect of a probiotic and antibiotic on gut microbial flora, heart function, and inflammatory changes in the heart in patients with heart failure.

The study aims to look at the effects of altering gut bacteria by administering probiotic and antibiotic in patients with heart failure in the clinical setting.

Consumption of increased dietary fiber by heart failure patients promotes the growth of healthy gut bacteria and reduces the risk of death or need for a heart transplant.