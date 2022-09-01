About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Medindia
Healthy Breakfast Routine Can Reduce Stubborn Belly Fat
Healthy Breakfast Routine Can Reduce Stubborn Belly Fat

Dr Jayashree
Written by Dr Jayashree
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on January 9, 2022 at 10:21 AM
Highlights:
  • Belly fat refers to excess weight that develops around the center of the body
  • This harmful fat becomes detrimental to health, and it is not quite easy to get rid of
  • But there is a simple breakfast trick that can shrink this stubborn belly fat

Consuming protein for breakfast can do wonders to shrivel obstinate belly fat, according to Lauren Manaker, MS, RDN, author of The First Time Mom's Pregnancy Cookbook and Fueling Male Fertility.

We may think that excess belly fat is not a big problem. However, belly fat is often called harmfulfat because it is located around the internal organs.

Healthy Breakfast Routine Can Reduce Stubborn Belly Fat

Carrying belly fat around for a while can lead to serious problems like type 2 diabetes and even heart disease.

Easy Breakfast Idea to Reduce Belly Fat

Usually, people make changes in eating habits along with regular workouts to decrease their belly fat. However, a recent study shows that regularly eating breakfast rich in protein can reduce stubborn belly fat.

According to the author, no matter what dish the person chooses for a breakfast meal, some amount of protein should be present.

In another study published in the journal Nutrition and Metabolism, it was stated that there is a strong connection between the quality and quantity of proteins consumed to reduce belly fat.

How do Proteins Beat Belly Fat?

Protein is an important nutrient for weight loss. It increases body metabolism to burn fat and decreases the appetite by affecting the hunger hormones. It may also help you feel full for a longer period.

What are the Protein-Rich Breakfast Options?

Incorporate these foods in breakfast meals without complicating the calorie count; here are the healthy and delicious options:
  • Eggs—Try to cook two or three eggs in any style, then combine them with a serving of favorite vegetables for a nutritious and delicious breakfast.
  • Greek yogurt —Try combining one cup of Greek yogurt with mixed fruit, chia seeds, or wheat germ for a nutritious breakfast.
  • Oats—Try combining one cup of cooked oatmeal with a one-half cup of berries, one tablespoon of ground flaxseed, and a handful of almonds for a power-packed breakfast.
  • Chicken Breast
  • Quinoa
  • Pumpkin Seeds
  • Peanuts
  • Chickpeas
  • Cottage Cheese
  • Milk
  • Nuts—Mix nuts into yogurt, cottage cheese, or homemade granola for a tasty breakfast.
  • Bananas—They can be enjoyed alone or sliced as a topping. You can also add unripe, green bananas to a smoothie for a hearty dose of resistant starch.


Source: Medindia
<< Eating Grapes May Cut Down the Risk of Heart Attack and Stro...

News Resource
