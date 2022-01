Healthy Breakfast Routine Can Reduce Stubborn Belly Fat

How do Proteins Beat Belly Fat?

What are the Protein-Rich Breakfast Options?

Eggs—Try to cook two or three eggs in any style, then combine them with a serving of favorite vegetables for a nutritious and delicious breakfast.

Greek yogurt —Try combining one cup of Greek yogurt with mixed fruit, chia seeds, or wheat germ for a nutritious breakfast.

Oats—Try combining one cup of cooked oatmeal with a one-half cup of berries, one tablespoon of ground flaxseed, and a handful of almonds for a power-packed breakfast.

Chicken Breast

Quinoa

Pumpkin Seeds

Peanuts

Chickpeas

Cottage Cheese

Milk

Nuts—Mix nuts into yogurt, cottage cheese, or homemade granola for a tasty breakfast.

Bananas—They can be enjoyed alone or sliced as a topping. You can also add unripe, green bananas to a smoothie for a hearty dose of resistant starch.

According to the author, no matter what dish the person chooses for a breakfast meal, some amount of protein should be present. In another study published in the journal it was stated that there is a strong connection between the quality and quantity of proteins consumed to reduce belly fat. Protein is an important nutrient for weight loss. It may also help you feel full for a longer period. Incorporate these foods in breakfast meals without complicating the calorie count; here are the healthy and delicious options: