Hard-to-Treat Cancers May Have a Weak Spot, New Research Finds

New research shows some aggressive cancers change identity to resist treatment. Scientists identify key protein targets for future therapies in pancreatic and lung cancer.

Structural basis of DNA-dependent coactivator recruitment by the tuft cell master regulator POU2F3

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Why are some cancers so difficult to treat?

A: Some cancers can adapt by changing their cellular identity, making them resistant to treatment.

Q: What is cellular plasticity?

A: It is the ability of cancer cells to change their behavior or identity to survive.

Q: Which cancers were studied?

A: The research focused on pancreatic cancer and a rare subtype called tuft cell lung cancer.

Q: Are new treatments available now?

A: No. The findings are still in early research stages and require further study.

Q: Why is this research important?

A: Understanding how cancer changes identity may help scientists develop more precise and effective treatments in the future.