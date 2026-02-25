Hard-to-Treat Cancers May Have a Weak Spot, New Research Finds

New research shows some aggressive cancers change identity to resist treatment. Scientists identify key protein targets for future therapies in pancreatic and lung cancer.
- Some cancers can change their cellular identity to survive treatment
- Researchers identified proteins controlling this process in pancreatic and lung cancers
- Findings may help guide future targeted or epigenetic therapies
Structural basis of DNA-dependent coactivator recruitment by the tuft cell master regulator POU2F3
Go to source).
Carcinomas, a common type of cancer, begin in cells that line organs such as the pancreas and lungs. In some aggressive cases, these cancer cells do something unusual. Instead of staying the same, they start behaving like completely different types of cells. This flexibility, known as cellular plasticity, makes them harder to destroy with standard treatments.
What Researchers Found in Pancreatic and Lung CancerIn one recent study, scientists identified a protein that determines whether pancreatic cancer cells maintain their normal identity or begin behaving like skin cells. When cancer cells change identity, they may become more resistant to drugs.
In another study focusing on a rare but aggressive form of lung cancer called tuft cell lung cancer, researchers mapped the structure of a key regulatory protein. This protein binds to DNA and controls how certain cancer genes are switched on.
By understanding exactly how this protein works, scientists can begin thinking about how to block it with future medicines.
Instead of targeting just gene mutations, this research looks at something deeper, how genes are controlled inside the cell. This area is known as epigenetics, which studies how genes are turned on or off without changing the DNA itself. Targeting these control systems may prevent tumors from adapting and surviving treatment.
In early laboratory studies using animal models, scientists did not observe major damage to healthy organs when targeting these pathways. This suggests that future therapies might be more precise and safer, though much more research is needed before these treatments can be used in patients.
While new medicines are not available yet, this discovery helps scientists better understand how cancer evolves and resists therapy. That knowledge could guide more personalized and effective cancer treatments in the future.
The Bottom LineSome aggressive cancers survive by changing their identity. Researchers have now identified key molecular switches that control this process. Although treatments based on this discovery are still in development, the findings offer hope for more targeted and precise cancer therapies in the years ahead.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: Why are some cancers so difficult to treat?
A: Some cancers can adapt by changing their cellular identity, making them resistant to treatment.
Q: What is cellular plasticity?
A: It is the ability of cancer cells to change their behavior or identity to survive.
Q: Which cancers were studied?
A: The research focused on pancreatic cancer and a rare subtype called tuft cell lung cancer.
Q: Are new treatments available now?
A: No. The findings are still in early research stages and require further study.
Q: Why is this research important?
A: Understanding how cancer changes identity may help scientists develop more precise and effective treatments in the future.
Reference:
- Structural basis of DNA-dependent coactivator recruitment by the tuft cell master regulator POU2F3 - (https://www.cell.com/cell-reports/fulltext/S2211-1247(25)01344-0)