“Happy Hypoxia” may Cause Death in COVID-19

Mechanism: Why is Happy Hypoxia Dangerous?

Right Way of Happy Hypoxia Management

The COVID-positive patients are thereby expected to keep monitoring their oxygen saturations at home with inexpensive devices called pulse oximeters.

Clip the pulse oximeter firmly onto the fingertip to painlessly analyze the oxygen levels in the bloodstream flowing through the region.

Supplemental oxygen is the first crucial step for COVID-19 therapy, along with appropriate respiratory support to improve survival rate.

It is therefore mandatory to recognize happy hypoxia in COVID-19 patients, regardless of the cause, as it can save lives by prompting immediate care of the patients.

Endure Precautions against the Virus

says Rd. Martin J. Tobin, a professor of pulmonary and critical care medicine at the Loyola University Medical Center, in Maywood, IL.Generally, the homeostatic mechanism of the body hints at least some sensory information to communicate to the brainstem for eliciting a compensatory reflex respiratory response. This effect lowers the CO2 level.However, patients with happy hypoxia have no deliberate awareness of low oxygen/ hypoxia. The unclear mechanism behind thisThe primary cause of happy hypoxia is known to be widespread clotting in the complex network of small blood vessels in the lungs It is recognized that COVID-19 induced pneumonia often leads to hypoxemic respiratory failure or type 1 respiratory failure. This is reported to occur due to low levels of oxygen (hypoxia) that in turn induces pulmonary vasoconstriction ) or secondary antiphospholipid syndrome.Normally, hypoxia-induced pulmonary vasoconstriction is an adaptive natural response of the body to accomplishThis, in turn, may enable more ventilation (perfusion) near the healthy segments of the lungs/better-ventilated alveoli (functional unit of lungs), causing aThese changes gradually induce a marked increase in oxygen gradient followed by lung edema and alveolar collapse which again decreases the oxygenation of the blood andSo in patients at risk of happy hypoxia with no signs of breathlessness (dyspnea) are more vulnerable to COVID-19 complications . A better understanding of these mechanisms might thus enhance patient care in the upcoming days.Despite the fact of whether the person has mild or severe symptoms of COVID-19 or even is asymptomatic, there is a lingering possibility that the individual could be suffering from happy hypoxia.Source: Medindia