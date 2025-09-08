Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Nadine. (2025, September 08). Halicin: AI-Discovered Antibiotic That Could End Drug Resistance . Medindia. Retrieved on Sep 08, 2025 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthinfocus/halicin-ai-discovered-antibiotic-that-could-end-drug-resistance-220944-1.htm.

MLA Nadine. "Halicin: AI-Discovered Antibiotic That Could End Drug Resistance". Medindia. Sep 08, 2025. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthinfocus/halicin-ai-discovered-antibiotic-that-could-end-drug-resistance-220944-1.htm>.

Chicago Nadine. "Halicin: AI-Discovered Antibiotic That Could End Drug Resistance". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthinfocus/halicin-ai-discovered-antibiotic-that-could-end-drug-resistance-220944-1.htm. (accessed Sep 08, 2025).

Harvard Nadine. 2025. Halicin: AI-Discovered Antibiotic That Could End Drug Resistance. Medindia, viewed Sep 08, 2025, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthinfocus/halicin-ai-discovered-antibiotic-that-could-end-drug-resistance-220944-1.htm.