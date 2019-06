Gut Microbes in Elite Athletes Help Boost Their Physical Performance

Aim of the Study

The study was jointly led by Professor George M. Church, Ph.D, and Dr. Aleksandar D. Kostic Ph.D. Dr. Church is a Professor of Genetics at Harvard Medical School and a Professor of Health Sciences and Technology at Harvard University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Boston. Dr. Kostic is an Assistant Professor of Microbiology at Harvard Medical School and an Assistant Investigator at the Joslin Diabetes Center, Boston, USA.The first author of the paper was Dr. Jonathan Scheiman, Ph.D, who is the Co-Founder and CEO of FitBiomics, New York. The co-author of the paper was Dr. Sarah J. Lessard, Ph.D, who is an Assistant Professor of Medicine at the Joslin Diabetes Center, Boston, USA.The long-term aim of the study is to develop a probiotic supplement that increases exercise capacity to promote overall health and longevity, as well as help protect against chronic conditions such as diabetes and cardiovascular diseases.The study was initiated in 2015 when fecal samples were collected from Boston Marathon runners. Scheiman, who was then a research fellow in Church's lab, collected fecal samples from runners one week before and one week after the event. He also collected fecal samples from sedentary individuals for comparison. The fecal samples were analyzed microbiologically by Kostic to identify the bacterial species in the two cohorts.The major findings are highlighted below:says Kostic.Kostic and his colleagues plan to set up a collaboration with Lessard's group to investigate the mechanism of action of propionate in the regulation of exercise capacity.Kostic concludes:he says.This work was funded by the National Institutes of Health/National Human Genome Research Institute (NIH/NHGRI), the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIH/NIDDK), the American Diabetes Association (ADA), the Synthetic Biology Platform at the Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering at Harvard University, and the National Science Foundation (NSF), among others.Source: Medindia