Gut Bacteria can Secrete Carcinogen: Study

The research team
found that when mini gut organoids were exposed to a particular strain of the
bacterium
), it induced unique mutational signatures in the DNA of human
intestinal cells. Surprisingly, these exact same mutational signatures were
also found in the DNA of patients with
strain residing in the human
gut.
This is
the very first time that a bacterium residing in the human body has been
implicated in carcinogenesis. Importantly, these findings could lead to the
development of novel therapeutic strategies for colon cancer by eradicating
these harmful gut bacteria
. The research
findings have been published in the latest issue of the prestigious British
journal, Nature
.
Study Team
The study was
jointly led by Dr. Hans Clevers, MSc, MD, PhD and Dr. Ruben van Boxtel, PhD.
Dr. Hans
Clevers is a Group Leader at the Hubrecht Institute for Developmental Biology
and Stem Cell Research and at the Princess Máxima Center for Pediatric
Oncology. He is also a Professor of Molecular Genetics at the Utrecht
University Medical Center and an Oncode Investigator. Dr. Ruben van Boxtel is a
Group Leader at the Princess Máxima Center for Pediatric Oncology, Utrecht, The
Netherlands.
Harmful Effects of Escherichia coli - A Notorious Gut Bacterium
The human body
contains almost the same number of bacterial and human cells. Although the
majority of these bacteria don't harm the body, there are some that can cause
disease. One of these bacteria is notorious and potentially harmful for the body.
This is E.
coli
, which is so-called because it
was discovered by the German-Austrian Pediatrician Dr. Theodor Escherich in
1885. This is the best-known and most extensively studied gut bacterium.
The particular
strain of E. coli
(pks+ E. coli
) used in the present study is genotoxic
, meaning that it is toxic to genes.
The toxicity is brought about by the toxin colibactin
present in pks+ E. coli
, which produces
mutations (alternations) in DNA. The mutations are caused by colibactin-induced
breaks in the double-helical structure of the DNA. Importantly, it has been
suspected for a long time that genotoxic E.
coli
, which resides in the gut of 1 in 5 people, could be harmful to the human hosts.
"There are probiotics currently on the market that
contain genotoxic strains of E. coli. Some of these probiotics are also used in
clinical trials,"
explains Hans Clevers. "These
E. coli strains should be critically re-evaluated in the lab. Though they may
provide relief for some bodily discomfort in the short-term, these probiotics
could lead to cancer, decades after the treatment".
Gut Organoids to Study Colibactin-induced DNA Mutations
Mutations in the
double-stranded DNA molecules lead to uncontrolled proliferation of cells,
giving rise to cancer. Carcinogens, such as tobacco smoke
or ultraviolet (UV) radiation, can damage DNA by causing mutations, which can lead to the development
of cancer. However, it was previously unknown that bacteria inhabiting the
human gut could also induce carcinogenic mutations in intestinal cells through
DNA damage
.
In order to study
the DNA-damaging effect of colibactin, the researchers used miniature cell-cultured intestines
, known as gut organoids
. This Gut Organoid Model
was originally developed by Hans Clevers and
his team. The research team exposed these human
intestinal organoids to colibactin-secreting genotoxic E. coli.
Following five months of exposure
to colibactin secreted by the bacteria, the DNA of the human intestinal cells
present in the organoids was sequenced to find the number and types of
mutations induced by colibactin.
Carcinogens Exhibit Specific DNA Mutational Signatures
Any and all
carcinogens causing DNA mutations leave behind a unique mutational signature.
These specific signatures have already been identified for various types of
carcinogens, including tobacco smoke and UV rays
. Identification and analysis of these
mutational signatures in the DNA help to determine any past exposures to carcinogenic agents
that may contribute to disease
initiation.
"These signatures can have great value in determining causes
of cancer and may even direct treatment strategies", explains Ruben van Boxtel.
"We can identify such mutational signatures in several forms of cancer,
including pediatric cancer. This time we wondered if the genotoxic bacteria
also leave their unique distinguishing mark in the DNA."
Mechanism of DNA Damage Induced by Colibactin
The mechanism of
colibactin-induced DNA damage involved the simultaneous occurrence of two
mutational patterns in the DNA present in the cells of the organoids. These
involved the nucleotide adenine (A). It should be noted that adenine (A) is one of four nucleotides. The
others include guanine (G), cytosine (C) and thymine (T), which pair with each
other to form the rungs of the ladder that constitute the DNA double-helix. The
mutational patterns involved the following changes in the adenine (A)
nucleotide:
- Change of an A to any of the other three
nucleotides (G, C or T)
- Loss of a single A in long stretches of A's
- In both of the above cases, another A was present
on the opposite strand of the DNA double-helix, approximately 3 to 4
nucleotide bases away from the site of mutation
Meanwhile, other
research groups deciphered the structure of colibactin and its mechanism of
interaction with the DNA. Their research revealed
colibactin's ability to simultaneously bind and cross-link two adenine
nucleotides located on either side of the two strands of the DNA double-helix.
In this regard, Cayetano Pleguezuelos-Manzano, a PhD student
in Hans Clever's Group, says: "It was like a puzzle falling into place. The
mutational patterns that we saw in our experiments could very well be explained
by colibactin's chemical structure".
Moving from Gut Organoids to Cancer Patients
After identifying
the mutational signatures left behind by the genotoxic E. coli
in the DNA of cells populating the
organoids, the research team decided to move to
cancer patients in the next stage of their research. They analyzed more than
5,000 tumors from dozens of types of cancer in a bid to identify any mutational
signatures. Of all the cancers investigated, only one type stood out
prominently from the rest. This was colon cancer.
"More than 5% of colon cancers had high levels of the
signature, while we only saw it in less than 0.1% of all other cancers,"
says Jens
Puschhof, a PhD student in Hans Clever's Group. He adds excitedly: "Imagine studying a gut bacterium's
signature for months in a dish, and then finding back the same signature in the
DNA of patients."
Future Prospects
The study findings
could have important applications in cancer diagnostics. Screening
people for the presence of genotoxic E. coli in their intestines will help to diagnose
colon cancer at a very early stage,
allowing ample time to initiate treatment
and possibly even prevent
cancer development
. Moreover, in the near future, it may be possible
to eradicate these genotoxic gut bacteria altogether, through targeted antibiotic therapy
.
Funding Source
The study
was funded by Cancer Research UK, Netherlands Organization for Scientific
Research, European Research Council, CancerGenomiCs.nl, and the Oncode
Institute.
