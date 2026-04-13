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GLP-1 Drugs (Ozempic) Linked to Less Depression and Anxiety

Written by Dr. Ankita Balar Arya
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Apr 13 2026 4:22 PM

GLP-1 receptor agonists may be associated with less worsening of depression and anxiety, based on Swedish registry data.

GLP-1 Drugs (Ozempic) Linked to Less Depression and Anxiety
Highlights:
  • GLP-1 drugs linked to less worsening of depression symptoms
  • Lower anxiety progression observed in Swedish cohort data
  • Findings suggest connection between metabolism and mental health
A large national observational cohort study from Sweden suggests that GLP-1 receptor agonists, widely used for diabetes and obesity, may be associated with a lower risk of worsening depression and anxiety disorders in individuals already diagnosed with these conditions (1 Trusted Source
Association between GLP-1 receptor agonist use and worsening mental illness in people with depression and anxiety in Sweden: a national cohort study

Go to source).
Published in The Lancet Psychiatry, the study used nationwide registry data and found consistent associations across patient groups, highlighting a potential link between metabolic treatments and mental health outcomes.


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How GLP-1 Receptor Agonists Were Evaluated in Depression and Anxiety?

Researchers analyzed Swedish national health registries to examine psychiatric outcomes among individuals with pre-existing depression and anxiety disorders.

The study design included:
  • Study type: Observational cohort study
  • Population: Individuals with diagnosed depression and anxiety
  • Setting: Nationwide healthcare registry data from Sweden
  • Follow-up: Long-term tracking of mental health outcomes
Patients receiving GLP-1 receptor agonists were compared with those on other treatments to assess differences in symptom progression over time.


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GLP-1 Drugs Associated with Lower Worsening of Mood Disorders

The study specifically evaluated whether psychiatric symptoms worsened, rather than whether new conditions developed.

Key findings include:
  • Reduced worsening of depression symptoms among GLP-1 users
  • Lower progression of anxiety disorders compared to non-users
  • Consistent patterns observed across multiple patient groups
These results indicate a potential association between GLP-1 drug use and more stable mental health outcomes, although the magnitude of benefit varied across analyses.


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How GLP-1 Receptor Agonists May Influence Brain and Mood

GLP-1 receptor agonists act on both metabolic pathways and the central nervous system, offering possible explanations for their association with mental health outcomes.

Proposed mechanisms include:
  • Effects on brain regions involved in mood regulation
  • Reduction in systemic inflammation linked to psychiatric disorders
  • Improvements in metabolic health such as glucose control and weight
  • Interaction with neurotransmitter systems influencing mood
These mechanisms align with the concept of metabolic psychiatry, which explores the relationship between physical and mental health.


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Key Limitations of the Swedish Cohort Study

Despite its large-scale design and real-world relevance, the study has several limitations:
  • Observational design cannot establish cause-and-effect relationships
  • Potential confounding factors such as lifestyle and comorbid conditions
  • Limited data on medication adherence and dosage
  • Registry-based data may lack detailed clinical assessments
The authors emphasize that randomized controlled trials (RCTs) are needed to confirm whether GLP-1 receptor agonists directly influence psychiatric outcomes.

Clinical Implications and What This Means for Patients

This study suggests that GLP-1 receptor agonists may be associated with a reduced risk of worsening depression and anxiety in individuals already diagnosed with these conditions.

However, these findings do not establish these drugs as treatments for mental health disorders. Patients should continue to follow medical advice and consult healthcare professionals before considering any changes to treatment.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Do GLP-1 drugs treat depression or anxiety?

A: No. These medications are not approved for treating mental health conditions. The study shows an association, not a treatment effect.

Q: What did the Swedish study find?

A: It found that people using GLP-1 drugs had a lower risk of worsening depression and anxiety symptoms.

Q: Who was included in the study?

A: Individuals in Sweden who were already diagnosed with depression and anxiety disorders.

Q: Can GLP-1 drugs improve mental health directly?

A: There is no confirmed evidence yet. More clinical trials are needed to establish a direct effect.

Q: Should patients take GLP-1 drugs for mental health benefits?

A: No. These drugs should only be used as prescribed for approved conditions like diabetes or obesity.


Reference:
  1. Association between GLP-1 receptor agonist use and worsening mental illness in people with depression and anxiety in Sweden: a national cohort study - (https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanpsy/article/PIIS2215-0366(26)00014-3/fulltext)


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#GLP1 drugs like #Semaglutide may be linked to slower worsening of #depression and #anxiety. #ozempic #weightlossdrugsdepression #weightlossdrugsanxiety #mentalhealth #glp1 #depression #anxiety #medindia

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