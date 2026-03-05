GLP-1 Drugs May Ease Chronic Migraine Burden & ER Visits

Glucagon-like peptide-1 drugs linked to fewer emergency visits, hospitalizations, and reduced migraine medication use in people with chronic migraine.
Go to source). A preliminary report released on March 1, 2026, and set to be presented at the American Academy of Neurology 78th Annual Meeting taking place April 18–22, 2026, in Chicago and online, outlined these findings.
The comparison involved people with chronic migraine who started glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists and those who began topiramate, a medication commonly prescribed to prevent migraine.
The findings demonstrate an association but do not establish that glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists directly reduce the need for emergency care or additional migraine medications.
Comparison Between GLP-1 Drugs and TopiramateIndividuals with chronic migraine frequently require emergency room care or must try multiple preventive treatments before finding one that works effectively.
Observing lower emergency care use and reduced need for medications to stop migraines or add preventive drugs among those taking glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists for other conditions suggests these therapies may help stabilize disease burden in ways not fully recognized.
Vitoria Acar, MD, study author from the University of Sao Paulo, highlighted these patterns in the analysis.
Chronic Migraine Diagnostic Criteria and FrequencyFor the analysis, investigators reviewed a health record database of individuals diagnosed with chronic migraine based on medical documentation.
Chronic migraine is defined as experiencing headaches on 15 or more days per month for at least three months, with at least eight of those days involving typical migraine features such as throbbing pain, nausea, or sensitivity to light.
People who initiated glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists for another condition within one year of a documented chronic migraine diagnosis were compared with those who started topiramate during the same timeframe.
Both groups were matched for age, body mass index, other medical conditions, and previous migraine treatments.
Monitoring Nerve Block Procedures and Migraine PrescriptionsApproximately 11,000 individuals were included in each group. The glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists examined were liraglutide, semaglutide, dulaglutide, exenatide, lixisenatide, and albiglutide.
Medical records were used to monitor outcomes over the following year, including overall emergency department visits, hospitalizations, nerve block procedures, and new prescriptions for medications used to stop or prevent migraine attacks.
After adjusting for differences in age, body weight, other medical conditions, and previous migraine treatments, 23.7% of those starting GLP-1 receptor agonists visited the emergency department during the following year, compared with 26.4% of those starting topiramate.
Those taking GLP-1 receptor agonists were about 10% less likely to visit the emergency department, 14% less likely to be hospitalized, and around 13% less likely to undergo a nerve block procedure or receive a triptan prescription.
Reduced Need for Additional Preventive TherapiesParticipants who began glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists were also less likely to receive new preventive migraine medications.
Compared with individuals starting topiramate, they were 48% less likely to begin valproate, 42% less likely to initiate calcitonin gene-related peptide monoclonal antibodies, 35% less likely to start tricyclic antidepressants, and 23% less likely to begin drugs known as gepants.
No statistically significant difference was observed between the two groups in the proportion of people starting beta blockers.
Chronic migraine often overlaps with metabolic and inflammatory conditions including obesity, insulin resistance, sleep apnea, and depression, which can complicate treatment.
Early evidence is examining whether the anti-inflammatory and neurovascular effects of GLP-1 receptor agonists may contribute to migraine management beyond their role in weight loss.
As an observational analysis, the findings cannot confirm that glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists directly caused the reduced need for emergency care or additional medications.
Although both groups were matched at the outset, factors that changed during the year, such as weight loss, migraine severity, medication patterns, or lifestyle modifications, were not measured and may have influenced the results. Further investigation is required.
In conclusion, GLP-1 receptor agonists were associated with fewer emergency visits, hospitalizations, and reduced need for additional migraine medications in people with chronic migraine, though further investigation is needed to confirm these effects.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: What is chronic migraine?
A: Chronic migraine means you have headaches on 15 or more days a month for at least three months, and at least eight of those days feel like a migraine.
Q: What are GLP-1 drugs?
A: GLP-1 drugs (like liraglutide and semaglutide) are medicines mainly used for type 2 diabetes and weight loss.
Q: Do GLP-1 drugs definitely stop migraines?
A: No, this study showed that people on GLP-1 drugs needed less emergency care for migraines.
Q: How many people were included?
A: About 22,000 people with chronic migraine: around 11,000 started GLP-1 drugs and about 11,000 started topiramate, a common migraine prevention drug.
Q: What benefits did GLP-1 users have?
A: They had fewer emergency room visits, fewer hospital stays, fewer nerve block procedures, and needed fewer new medicines to prevent or stop migraines.
Reference:
- GLP-1 drugs associated with reduced need for emergency care for migraine - (https://www.aan.com/pressroom/home/pressrelease/5321)
