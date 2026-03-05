GLP-1 Drugs May Ease Chronic Migraine Burden & ER Visits

Glucagon-like peptide-1 drugs linked to fewer emergency visits, hospitalizations, and reduced migraine medication use in people with chronic migraine.

GLP-1 drugs associated with reduced need for emergency care for migraine

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is chronic migraine?

A: Chronic migraine means you have headaches on 15 or more days a month for at least three months, and at least eight of those days feel like a migraine.

Q: What are GLP-1 drugs?

A: GLP-1 drugs (like liraglutide and semaglutide) are medicines mainly used for type 2 diabetes and weight loss.

Q: Do GLP-1 drugs definitely stop migraines?

A: No, this study showed that people on GLP-1 drugs needed less emergency care for migraines.

Q: How many people were included?

A: About 22,000 people with chronic migraine: around 11,000 started GLP-1 drugs and about 11,000 started topiramate, a common migraine prevention drug.

Q: What benefits did GLP-1 users have?

A: They had fewer emergency room visits, fewer hospital stays, fewer nerve block procedures, and needed fewer new medicines to prevent or stop migraines.