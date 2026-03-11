GLP-1 Drugs Linked to Lower Substance Use Disorder Risk

GLP-1 receptor agonists used for diabetes and obesity were associated with lower risk of substance use disorders and fewer addiction-related complications in a large cohort study.
Go to source). Researchers found that patients receiving these medications had reduced likelihood of developing addiction-related disorders and experienced fewer severe complications related to substance use compared with individuals treated with other diabetes medications.
The findings highlight a possible connection between metabolic medications and brain pathways involved in craving and reward.
Drugs such as
Emerging evidence suggests they may also influence neurobiological processes that contribute to addictive behaviors.
Large Cohort Study Examines GLP-1 Drugs and Addiction RiskThe analysis evaluated healthcare records from more than 600,000 adults diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. Participants had an average age of about 65 years and were followed for up to three years after initiating treatment.
Patients who began therapy with GLP-1 receptor agonists were compared with individuals treated with SGLT2 inhibitors (sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 inhibitors), another widely used class of diabetes medications. This design allowed researchers to assess differences in addiction-related outcomes between the treatment groups.
Within the cohort, 524,817 participants had no previous history of substance use disorder. Investigators monitored these individuals for new diagnoses of disorders involving alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, nicotine, opioids, or other substances.
A separate group included individuals with pre-existing substance use disorders. In this population, researchers evaluated serious clinical outcomes such as drug-related emergency department visits, hospitalizations, overdose events, and mortality.
Because the study used observational healthcare data rather than a randomized clinical trial, the results demonstrate associations rather than direct cause-and-effect relationships.
Lower Risk of Substance Use Disorders Across Multiple SubstancesPatients treated with GLP-1 receptor agonists showed lower risk of developing several forms of substance use disorder compared with those receiving other diabetes medications.
Key findings included:
- 14 percent lower overall risk of developing any substance use disorder
- 18 percent lower risk of alcohol use disorder (hazard ratio HR 0.82)
- 14 percent lower risk of cannabis use disorder
- 20 percent lower risk of cocaine use disorder
- 20 percent lower risk of nicotine dependence
- 25 percent lower risk of opioid use disorder
These included:
- 30 percent fewer substance-related emergency department visits
- 25 percent fewer hospitalizations
- 40 percent lower overdose risk
- 50 percent lower risk of drug-related death
Possible Mechanism: Effects on Brain Reward PathwaysGLP-1 receptor agonists mimic a hormone involved in regulating insulin secretion, appetite, and gastric emptying.
Research indicates that GLP-1 signaling may also affect brain regions associated with dopamine-mediated reward pathways, which play a central role in reinforcement and craving.
These neural circuits influence behaviors related to both food intake and substance use. By modulating activity in these pathways, GLP-1 medications may reduce the intensity of craving signals.
Many patients who take these medications report reduced preoccupation with eating, sometimes described as decreased “food noise.” Researchers suggest that a similar mechanism could influence cravings related to addictive substances.
Laboratory studies have also shown that GLP-1 receptor activation can reduce reward-seeking behaviors in models exposed to drugs or highly palatable foods, supporting the biological plausibility of these observations (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
The glucagon-like peptide-1 analogue exendin-4 decreases the rewarding value of food and drug rewards.
Go to source).
TakeawayFindings from this large observational cohort study suggest that GLP-1 receptor agonists may be associated with lower risk of substance use disorders and reduced addiction-related complications among adults with type 2 diabetes. However, the research does not establish that these medications directly prevent or treat addiction.
The study population primarily included older adults with diabetes, meaning the results may not fully apply to younger individuals or those without metabolic disease. In addition, healthcare record data may not capture all substance use cases.
Further randomized clinical trials will be necessary to determine whether GLP-1 medications could eventually play a role in addiction prevention or treatment. At present, these drugs remain approved primarily for diabetes management and weight control.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: Can GLP-1 drugs reduce addiction risk?
A: Observational research suggests that people taking GLP-1 receptor agonists may have a lower risk of developing substance use disorders, but clinical trials are needed to confirm whether these drugs directly influence addiction.
Q: Which GLP-1 medications were studied?
A: The study mainly evaluated semaglutide, liraglutide, and dulaglutide, which are commonly prescribed to manage type 2 diabetes and support weight loss.
Q: How might GLP-1 drugs influence cravings?
A: These medications may affect dopamine-related reward pathways in the brain that regulate craving and reinforcement behaviors.
Q: Are GLP-1 drugs approved for addiction treatment?
A: No. GLP-1 receptor agonists are currently approved for diabetes and obesity treatment. Their potential role in addiction treatment is still under investigation.
Q: Which doctor should someone with substance use disorder consult?
A: People experiencing addiction symptoms should consult a psychiatrist, addiction medicine specialist, or clinical psychologist for evaluation and treatment.
References:
- Glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists and risk of substance use disorders among US veterans with type 2 diabetes: cohort study. - (https://www.bmj.com/content/392/bmj-2025-086886)
- The glucagon-like peptide-1 analogue exendin-4 decreases the rewarding value of food and drug rewards - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22492036/)