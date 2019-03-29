Climate change could put one billion or more at risk of serious mosquito-borne viral fevers such as dengue and Zika infection, as mosquitoes move across the globe due to temperature change over the coming decades, according to this study conducted at Georgetown University and University of Florida.

Global Warming May Put 1 Billion People at Risk of Mosquito-borne Diseases

‘More than one billion people in the world appear to be at risk of exposure to deadly fevers such as dengue. As the world heats up, even places in North America, Europe and hill stations in the tropics which were too cold for the viruses may be newly exposed to these diseases.’

Read More..

Climate Change Emerging Threat of Mosquito-Borne Viral Fevers

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Aedes mosquitoes are perhaps one of the most common but deadly insects causing several diseases that result in millions of deaths annually

Both Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus carry the viruses causing dengue and other fevers including chikunguniya and Zika infection and possibly other new infections that are expected to pose a major threat to the world population in the coming decades due to global warming

and carry the viruses causing dengue and other fevers including chikunguniya and Zika infection and possibly other new infections that are expected to pose a major threat to the world population in the coming decades due to global warming The study team analyzed month by month temperatures to project transmission risk from 2050 and 2080. Although it does not predict which type of mosquito will shift across the globe, the study looks at climates where conditions for disease transmission would be favorable

The two species of Aedes mosquitoes are expected to shift around the globe in the coming decades

Almost all of the world's population feared to be at risk of exposure to Aedes borne fevers

As the global temperatures soar, it is expected that there will be year-round disease transmission in the warm tropics and seasonal risk of increased transmission almost everywhere else. The severity of infections is also expected to be greater

Regions such as North America Europe and cooler places in the tropics which are now too cold for the viruses are expected to face increased threat in the future

In places with more severe climate change exposures to the Aedes aegypti mosquito are expected to be proportionally worse.

mosquito are expected to be proportionally worse. Paradoxically, in places with the most severe climate change such as southeast Asia and West Africa, major reductions are expected in Aedes albopictus borne infections, but unfortunately this is not good news say the authors

Summary

Global expansion and redistribution of Aedes-borne virus transmission risk with climate change - (https://journals.plos.org/plosntds/article?id=10.1371/journal.pntd.0007213)

says global change biologist Colin J. Carlson, PhD, a postdoctoral fellow in Georgetown University's biology department, and co-lead author of the new study.The findings of the study appear in the open access journaltitled "Global expansion and redistribution of Aedes-borne virus transmission risk with climate change."Ryan, one of the authors, said:Carlson adds,Scientists say that this is just one study aiming to predict the spread of the Aedes mosquitoes due to climate change. A region by region, organism by organism analytical study is essential to determine when and where threats are likely to occur to enable a suitable global health responseSource: Medindia