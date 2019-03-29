Global Warming May Put 1 Billion People at Risk of Mosquito-borne Diseases

Highlights
:
- Over a billion of
the world's population is feared to be at risk of being newly exposed to
mosquito-borne viral diseases such
as dengue, Zika infection and chikungunya in the next 50 years due to the
effects of global warming
- The study aims to
understand the effects of the shift of the Aedes mosquitoes across the
world due to global warming so that governments and health officials are
prepared to meet these threats before they run out of control
- Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus are the two
most common-disease carrying
mosquitoes responsible for millions of deaths every year. They carry
dengue, Zika viruses, chikungunya and possibly other new infections that
could pose a major threat across the world
Climate change could put one billion or more at risk of
serious mosquito-borne viral fevers such as dengue and Zika infection, as
mosquitoes move across the globe due to temperature change over the coming
decades, according to this study conducted at Georgetown University and
University of Florida.
"Climate change is the largest and most
comprehensive threat to global health security,"
says global
change biologist Colin J. Carlson, PhD, a postdoctoral fellow in Georgetown
University's biology department, and co-lead author of the new study. "Mosquitoes
are only a part of the challenge, but after the Zika outbreak in Brazil in
2015, we're especially worried about what comes next."
‘More than one billion people in the world appear to be at risk of exposure to deadly fevers such as dengue. As the world heats up, even places in North America, Europe and hill stations in the tropics which were too cold for the viruses may be newly exposed to these diseases.’
Read More..
The findings of the study appear in the open access
journal PLOS Neglected Tropical Diseases
titled "Global
expansion and redistribution of Aedes-borne virus transmission risk with
climate change."
Climate
Change Emerging Threat of Mosquito-Borne Viral Fevers
- According to the World
Health Organization (WHO), Aedes
mosquitoes are perhaps one of the most common but deadly insects causing
several diseases that result in millions of deaths annually
- Both Aedes
aegypti and Aedes albopictus carry the viruses
causing dengue and other fevers including chikunguniya and Zika infection and possibly other new infections
that are expected to pose a major threat to the world population in the
coming decades due to global warming
- The study team
analyzed month by month temperatures to project transmission risk from
2050 and 2080. Although it does not predict which type of mosquito will
shift across the globe, the study looks at climates where conditions for
disease transmission would be favorable
- The two species
of Aedes mosquitoes are expected to shift around the globe in the coming
decades
- Almost all of the
world's population feared to be at risk of exposure to Aedes borne fevers
- As the global
temperatures soar, it is expected that there will be year-round disease transmission in the warm tropics and seasonal
risk of increased transmission almost everywhere else. The severity of
infections is also expected to be greater
- Regions such as
North America Europe and cooler places in the tropics which are now too
cold for the viruses are expected to face increased threat in the future
- In places with
more severe climate change exposures to the Aedes aegypti mosquito
are expected to be proportionally worse.
- Paradoxically, in
places with the most severe climate change such as southeast Asia and West
Africa, major reductions are expected in Aedes albopictus borne
infections, but unfortunately this is not good news say the authors
Ryan, one of the authors, said: "While we
may see changing numbers and think we have the answer, imagine a world too hot
for these mosquitoes. This might sound like good news, bad news scenario but it
is all bad news if we end up in the worst timeline for climate change."
Carlson adds, "Any scenario where a region gets too
warm to transmit dengue is one where we also have different but
equally severe threats in other health sectors."
Summary
Scientists say that this is just one study aiming to
predict the
spread of the Aedes mosquitoes due to climate change. A region
by region, organism by organism analytical study is essential to determine when
and where threats are likely to occur to enable a suitable global health
response
References :
- Global expansion and redistribution of Aedes-borne virus transmission risk with climate change - (https://journals.plos.org/plosntds/article?id=10.1371/journal.pntd.0007213)
Source: Medindia