Global Fatty Liver Crisis: Why 1.8 Billion People Could Be Affected by 2050

Fatty liver disease is no longer silent—it is rapidly becoming a global health crisis, with cases expected to surge dramatically in the coming decades.

Global burden of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease, 1990-2023, and projections to 2050: a systematic analysis for the Global Burden of Disease Study 2023

Global burden and risk factors of MASLD: trends from 1990 to 2021 and predictions to 2030

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Unexpected Blood Sugar Spikes: Hidden Triggers Beyond Diet?

A: MASLD is a fatty liver condition linked to obesity, diabetes, and metabolic dysfunction. Its rise is driven by unhealthy diets, sedentary lifestyles, and increasing blood sugar levels worldwide.

Q: How many people are affected by MASLD today and in the future?

A: About 1.3 billion people were affected in 2023, and this number is projected to reach 1.8 billion by 2050.

Q: Who is most at risk of developing MASLD?

A: Men, older adults, and individuals with obesity, high blood sugar, or type 2 diabetes are at higher risk, though younger populations are increasingly affected.

Q: What are the early warning signs of fatty liver disease?

A: Most people have no symptoms early on, but some may experience fatigue, discomfort in the upper abdomen, and general malaise.

Q: Can MASLD be reversed?

A: Yes, especially in early stages. Lifestyle changes such as weight loss, exercise, and healthy eating can significantly improve liver health.