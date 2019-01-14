Genes Can Help Distinguish A Number of Scents

The human nose has the extraordinary ability to detect nearly 1 trillion scents

This process of detection is complex and involves the working of neurons in the brain and a set of genes

This complex process had puzzled scientists for a while since the 10 million neurons in the brain chooses to activate a particular set of genes for specific scents

The current Columbia University study published in Nature has uncovered this mechanism whereby the human genome coordinates the regulation of genes in each neuron to enable the nose to detect specific scents

The human nose has the extraordinary ability to detect nearly 1 trillion scents. Olfaction is an extremely complex process and this process of detection involves the working of neurons in the brain and a set of genes. This complex process had puzzled scientists for a while since the 10 million neurons in the brain chooses to activate a particular set of genes for specific scents.