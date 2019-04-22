Gene Therapy More Safe and Effective for Curing Beta-thalassemia

The cost and effectiveness of gene therapy was analyzed against hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT)

The results indicate that while gene therapy was more expensive, it was also a lot less complicated and more effective and safe

Is there a Cure for Beta-thalassemia?

Gene therapy is safer and effective than hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) for curing beta-thalassemia, reveals a new study.Till date, there is no genetic cure for a hereditary blood disorder, beta-thalassemia where the globin gene is defective and does not produce adequate hemoglobin for the body's needs. As a result, patients need to be on a lifelong regimen of monthly blood transfusions and iron chelation therapies. Even with treatment, there are several risks and co-morbidities associated with the disease such as the transmission of viruses through blood transfusions and iron overload in vital organs.