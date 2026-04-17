Gaining Weight in Your 20s? It May Raise Early Death Risk

Weight gain before age 30 is associated with higher long-term mortality risk, emphasizing the importance of early weight control.

Weight trajectories and obesity onset between 17 and 60 years of age, and cause-specific mortality: the Obesity and Disease Development Sweden (ODDS) pooled cohort study

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Why is weight gain in your 20s linked to higher risk?

A: Earlier weight gain increases the duration of metabolic stress, which may raise the risk of chronic diseases and premature death.

Q: Does this study prove causation?

A: No. It shows an association, as it is based on observational data.

Q: What is BMI and why is it used?

A: Body mass index (BMI) is a measure of weight relative to height used to classify obesity and assess health risk.

Q: Is gradual weight gain also harmful?

A: Yes, even modest weight gain over time was associated with increased mortality risk.

Q: Which specialist should be consulted for weight concerns?

A: A public health physician, endocrinologist, or general medicine specialist can help assess and manage weight-related risks.