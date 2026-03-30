Forgotten Organ May Hold Key to Longer Life

Thymus health may influence lifespan, heart disease risk, and cancer outcomes.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is the thymus?

A: It is a small organ in the chest that helps train the immune system.

Q: Does the thymus stop working in adults?

A: It becomes less active, but this study suggests it still plays an important role.

Q: How is thymus health measured?

A: In this study, it was measured using AI analysis of CT scans.

Q: Can thymus health be improved?

A: This is still unclear and needs further research.

Q: Why is thymus important for cancer treatment?

A: A stronger immune system may improve response to treatments like immunotherapy.