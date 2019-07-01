Fluctuating Income May Up Risk of Heart Disease

Sudden and unpredictable changes in personal income can seriously affect a person's health and increase the risk of heart attack, stroke and premature death, according to a recent observational study conducted at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine in Florida.

‘Fluctuating and volatile income has been on the rise and has reached record levels since 1980 and can increase the risk of heart attack, stroke and early death. If not addressed, it could become a major public health issue.’

Effects of Fluctuating Personal Income - An Observational Analysis

Participants in the study included 3937 young adults spread across four diverse cities in the US namely, Birmingham, Alabama; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Oakland, California and Chicago, Illinois.

The team obtained clinical and other relevant data from the ongoing Coronary Artery Risk Development in Young Adults (CARDIA) study that has been following up these people.

The study began in 1990 when the volunteers were aged between 23 and 35 years. From 1990 to 2005, the study team obtained alterations in personal income from five income assessments.

Volatility in income was measured as the percentage change in income from one assessment to the next and income drop was measured as a reduction in income of 25% or more between two successive assessments.

From 2005 to 2015, the team collected records of fatal and nonfatal heart-related events, as well as death from medical records and death certificates.

Individuals with the largest fluctuations in personal income were found to have an almost double the risk of death and more than double the risk for heart diseases, such as heart attacks, heart failure, strokes, or death during the following 10 years in comparison to a similar group of people with lesser degree of change in personal income.

Women and African-Americans were more likely to suffer from high-income fluctuations and drops in income compared to white men.

said study lead author Tali Elfassy, Ph.D., assistant professor at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine in Florida.The findings of the study appear in the American Heart Association's journalThe findings of the study suggestsaid Elfassy.This is an observational study and has noted an increased risk of heart disease and death in persons with highly volatile incomes. The study does not aim to prove cause and effect between the two parameters but cautions that this may pose a public health threat.Source: Medindia