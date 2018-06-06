Flu Vaccine Reduces Risk of Hospitalization After Asthma Attack

‘Children suffering from an asthma attack might be able to respond better to medication and and stay out of hospital if they have already been vaccinated against influenza.’

Twenty percent of the kids with respiratory viruses did not respond to the asthma medications and needed to be hospitalized

The children with influenza or parainfluenza had a thirty-seven percent or more chance of not responding to asthma medication, compared to thirteen percent of children without a virus

Kids with the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) also had high failure rates

Kids infected by strains of human rhinoviruses (HRVs) which is the usual cause of common cold responded well to asthma medication; a positive outcome since HRVs are the most frequent trigger of asthma attacks that take the kids to ER

Researchers Offer a Simple Solution

