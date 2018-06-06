Flu Vaccine Reduces Risk of Hospitalization After Asthma Attack

An asthma-prone person weakened by the
common cold or the flu, responds poorly to emergency treatment when suffering
an asthma attack; in some cases, they may even need to be hospitalized. This is
especially true for preschoolers.
‘Children suffering from an asthma attack might be able to respond better to medication and and stay out of hospital if they have already been vaccinated against influenza.’
The researchers say that getting an annual flu shot can help ward
off the double whammy of an asthma attack and a respiratory virus
.
"These kids should get their flu
shot and they should get it systematically - it's worth it," said study
co-author Francine Ducharme, a pediatrician and clinical epidemiologist at CHU
Sainte-Justine who is a professor of pediatrics at UdeM.
The study is published in the
journal Pediatrics
.
Study
based on the national DOORWAY (Determinants of Oral Corticosteroid
Responsiveness in Wheezing Asthmatic Youth)
The study was conducted by Ducharme
and colleagues between 2011 and 2013 with funding from the Canadian Institutes
of Health Research.
The researchers looked at around 1,000
children treated for moderate or severe asthma attacks in emergency rooms at
Sainte-Justine, the Montreal Children's Hospital, and three other Canadian
hospitals. They took nose swabs from the children and analyzed them to see if
the children were also infected by the flu or other respiratory viruses when
they came to the ER. To their surprise, they found infections in around
two-thirds of the kids.
The kids were treated with standard
treatments for their asthma attacks
(oral corticosteroids and inhaled bronchodilators).
- Twenty
percent of the kids with respiratory viruses did not respond to the asthma
medications and needed to be hospitalized
- The children with
influenza or parainfluenza had a thirty-seven percent or more chance of
not responding to asthma medication, compared to thirteen percent of
children without a virus
- Kids
with the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) also had
high failure rates
- Kids
infected by strains of human rhinoviruses (HRVs) which is the usual cause
of common cold responded well to asthma medication; a positive outcome
since HRVs are the most frequent trigger of asthma attacks that take
the kids to ER
"We now know that if these kids
get the flu the risks are very high that emergency treatment for an asthma
attack will fail," said Ducharme. "Instead of having an overall
17-per-cent risk of treatment failure, with flu their risk rises to almost 40
per cent."
"The
more than 20-per-cent higher absolute risk of treatment failure in flu cases is
very significant,"
says Caroline Quach, an associate professor of
microbiology and infectious diseases at UdeM, chair of the Quebec Immunization
Committee and chair of the National Advisory Committee on Immunization of the
Public Health Agency of Canada. This study is the first to determine the risk
associated with not responding to asthma medication with specific viruses like
influenza and rhinovirus.
Researchers Offer a
Simple Solution
Influenza
is the only respiratory virus
that is vaccine-preventable, and it would be wise for kids with asthma to get
vaccinated yearly, in the fall, before flu season starts. In Quebec, where the
study was conducted every child who is diagnosed with asthma is eligible for
influenza vaccination but many parents do not make use of the opportunity due
to accessibility issues and the time taken to make an extra trip to a CLSC or
public-health clinic.
Only 60 percent of the people get the
shot nowadays. Quach feels that this issue can be solved if the flu vaccine is
available on site at the asthma, respiratory or general pediatric clinics at
Sainte-Justine.
In fact, Quach and her student Joanna
Merckx, then a McGill clinical fellow in pediatric infectious diseases have
already run a free flu-vaccination clinic in the premises of the Montreal
Children's Hospital from 2012 to 2014 and had great success immunizing 2,640
kids who had high-risk conditions like asthma. It was easier to get hold of
children coming in for their regular visits and give them the flu vaccine.
The
researchers claim that even if flu vaccines have their drawbacks
, public-health policy makers have to make it
easy for parents to get their children vaccinated, and encourage them to do so
.
The chronic disease often starts in
the pre-school years, even before the kid reaches six years of age.
"Everybody who has an asthmatic
child should hear that influenza is bad news - the child might have an attack
that needs hospitalization," Quach said. "They need to ask for the
flu vaccine yearly."
Asthma
Asthma
is a chronic condition where the bronchial tubes (the main passageway through
which air enters and leaves the lungs) get inflamed and becomes narrow making
it difficult for the person to breathe. The condition is characterized by coughing, shortness of breath, tightness in
the chest and wheezing
. The symptoms affect around 26 million Americans and
3 million Canadians. It is one of the leading causes of absences from work and
school.
There
are two types of asthma. One is allergic
or extrinsic asthma
caused by exposure to an allergen such as pollen, pet
dander, dust mites, and mold. The other kind of asthma is nonallergic or intrinsic asthma
caused by triggers such as stress, exercise, colds, the flu, extreme weather
conditions, irritants in the air like smoke and chemical fumes or certain
medications and food additives.
Asthma is best managed by prevention; a person prone
to an asthma attack should be aware of what situations can trigger an attack
and try to avoid them.
References:
- Joanna Merckx, Francine M. Ducharme, Christine Martineau, Roger Zemek, Jocelyn Gravel, Dominic Chalut, Naveen Poonai, Caroline Quach. Respiratory Viruses and Treatment Failure in Children With Asthma Exacerbation. Pediatrics, 2018; e20174105 DOI: 10.1542/peds.2017-4105
- Asthma - (https://acaai.org/asthma/about)
Source-Medindia
Advertisement