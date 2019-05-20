First Ever Platelet Donor Helpline in India

An online platelet donor helpline has been launched by the mosquito repellent brand Godrej Hit in 2016 which now has over 1.5 lakh persons registered as platelet donors aiming to save lives of dengue fever patients

In such a situation, the families of patients can download the Hit -Track The Bite app, which from either the Google Play store or the iPhone App Store on their smartphone. The App provides the list of 24 x 7 helplines in six major cities - Chennai, Bangalore, Delhi, Mumbai, Calcutta and Hyderabad

Dengue fever cases have been rising alarmingly in India with an increase from less than 60,000 cases in 2009, dengue to 2,89,575 in 2018 (including the writer of this article), a spike of nearly 500% during this period

Why Is It Necessary to Create A Platelet Donor Helpline?

India's first platelet donor helpline founded in 2016, now has over 1.5 lakh registered platelet donors who can be contacted by families through the 24 x 7 helpline number 7878782020. Due to the gap in the supply of fresh platelets and the increasing demand, precious lives may be lost due to unavailability of platelets. Unfortunately, the current supply-demand ratio is 2:10.