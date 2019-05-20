First Ever Platelet Donor Helpline in India

Highlights
India's
first platelet donor helpline founded in 2016, now has over 1.5 lakh registered
platelet donors who can be contacted by families through the 24 x 7 helpline
number 7878782020.
The family members of the patients
can download the 'Hit - Track The Bite' app, where it provides the list of 24 x 7 helplines in six major cities - Chennai,
Bangalore, Delhi, Mumbai, Calcutta and Hyderabad.
Why Is It Necessary
to Create A Platelet Donor Helpline?
Once donated, platelets
can only be stored or must be used within 5 days, which limits the availability
of fresh platelets
in many centers during emergencies. Due to the gap in the supply
of fresh platelets and the increasing demand, precious lives may be lost due to unavailability of platelets.
Unfortunately, the current
supply-demand ratio is 2:10.
The online platelet
donor helpline
aims to overcome this gapby registering volunteers as
platelet donors who come forward to donate their platelets during an emergency.
‘Patients with dengue fever may suffer lethal bleeding due to a sharp drop in platelet count and require urgent platelet transfusion to save their lives. The online community of platelet donors can be contacted by family members of patients in major cities including Chennai, Bangalore, Delhi, Mumbai, Calcutta and Hyderabad through the 24 x 7 helpline number 7878782020.’
During an emergency, relatives of dengue
patients can call on HIT Platelet helpline '7878782020' to
request for platelet donation. Following
the request, registered donors are informed through SMS and/or calls and SMS.
The platelet donor can
go directly to the hospital where the patient is admitted or the platelets may
visit their nearest Apollo Hospital, the medical partner for the helpline
,
to donate platelets even if the patient is not admitted there. The platelets
will then be sent to the patient.
Speaking on the initiative, Ms Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing
Director, Apollo Hospitals Group, said, "Vector-borne diseases like dengue
are emerging as a threat to public health in India. To address this issue, we
at Apollo Hospitals, have tied-up with Godrej HIT to build a platelet donor
community. Through this initiative, we are trying to bridge the disparity in
awareness and provide ready resources to manage diseases like dengue."
Is Platelet
Donation Safe & Who Can Donate Platelets?
This will be a question asked by persons before registering
as a platelet donor. Platelet donation is a safe procedure.
Platelets
are obtained from the donor by a process called apheresis that permits
extraction of large numbers of platelets from the donor's blood and replacing
the red cells and plasma back into the bloodstream. Thus, the
donor does not feel as weak as compared to when donating whole blood. He can
resume his routine activities soon. In fact, the
body replaces the donated platelets within 24 hours.
Anyone can donate platelets as long as they are not on
aspirin or similar drugs or have not taken the medication in the previous 1-2
days. You can donate platelets up to 24 times in a year unlike whole blood donation
which can be done only up to 4 times a
year.
How To
Register To Become A Platelet Donor
Persons wanting to donate platelets and save the lives of
patients with dengue fever, can download
the Hit - Track The Bite app from the Google Play store or the iPhone App Store
and register their names
and details, which will be used to contact them
during an emergency.
About
Platelets in Brief
Platelets are the smallest cells in the blood (the other two
being red blood cells and white blood cells) and play an important role in clotting of blood
following
and prevent blood loss which can be serious otherwise. When the platelet count drops to below 20.000/ cu.mm, there is a
significantly increased risk of internal bleeding and even death.
Source: Medindia