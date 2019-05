India's first platelet donor helpline founded in 2016, now has over 1.5 lakh registered platelet donors who can be contacted by families through the 24 x 7 helpline number 7878782020. The family members of the patients can download the 'Hit - Track The Bite' app, where it provides the list of 24 x 7 helplines in six major cities - Chennai, Bangalore, Delhi, Mumbai, Calcutta and Hyderabad.Once donated,in many centers during emergencies. Due to the gap in the supply of fresh platelets and the increasing demand, precious lives may be lost due to unavailability of platelets. Unfortunately, the current supply-demand ratio is 2:10.

First Ever Platelet Donor Helpline in India

‘Patients with dengue fever may suffer lethal bleeding due to a sharp drop in platelet count and require urgent platelet transfusion to save their lives. The online community of platelet donors can be contacted by family members of patients in major cities including Chennai, Bangalore, Delhi, Mumbai, Calcutta and Hyderabad through the 24 x 7 helpline number 7878782020.’

Is Platelet Donation Safe & Who Can Donate Platelets?

How To Register To Become A Platelet Donor

About Platelets in Brief

Summary

The onlineaims to overcome this gapby registering volunteers asDuring an emergency, relatives of dengue patients can call on HIT Platelet helpline 'request for platelet donation. Following the request, registered donors are informed through SMS and/or calls and SMS.The platelet donor, to donate platelets even if the patient is not admitted there. The platelets will then be sent to the patient.Speaking on the initiative, Ms Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group, said,This will be a question asked by persons before registering as a platelet donor.Platelets are obtained from the donor by a process called apheresis that permits extraction of large numbers of platelets from the donor's blood and replacing the red cells and plasma back into the bloodstream. Thus, the donor does not feel as weak as compared to when donating whole blood. He can resume his routine activities soon. In fact,Anyone can donate platelets as long as they are not on aspirin or similar drugs or have not taken the medication in the previous 1-2 days. You can donate platelets up to 24 times in a year unlike whole blood donation which can be done only up to 4 times a year.Persons wanting to donate platelets and save the lives of patients with dengue fever, canand details, which will be used to contact them during an emergency.Platelets are the smallest cells in the blood (the other two being red blood cells and white blood cells) and play an important role in clotting of blood following and prevent blood loss which can be serious otherwise. When the platelet count drops to below 20.000/ cu.mm, there is a significantly increased risk of internal bleeding and even death.India's first ever online platelet donor helpline launched by Godrej Hit has over 1.5 lakh registered donors, with the aim of saving the lives of dengue patients who are at risk of a sudden drop in platelet count and uncontrolled bleeding. The 24 x 7 helpline number is 7878782020.Source: Medindia