First Clinical Guidance to Address Anal Intercourse After Prostate Cancer

Key Recommendations of the Guideline

The recommendations by the doctor's panel on the safety of anal intercourse before, during and after prostate cancer diagnosis and treatment are highlighted below:







Investigation / Intervention Timeframe Expert Opinion Prior to prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test 1 week May lead to an inaccurate result After transrectal ultrasound scan (TRUS) 2 weeks May cause pain, bleeding and increased risk of infections After transperineal biopsy 1 week Will allow bruising to resolve and reduce painful intercourse After radical prostatectomy 6 weeks May cause pain, bleeding and increased risk of urinary incontinence After external beam radiotherapy 8 weeks Acute side effects could become worse, causing pain and chronic rectal bleeding After permanent seed brachytherapy 6 months Will reduce risk of radiation exposure to sex partner

How was the Consensus Reached while Formulating the Recommendations?

Doctors in the Panel didn't Practice what they Preached - An Eye Opener!

3 of 26 panelists (12%) asked patients about their sexual orientation and sexual practices

2 of 26 panelists (8%) asked patients about anal intercourse, if they were aware that the patient was gay or bisexual

Expert Comments

Funding Source

The guideline coordinator was Sean Ralph, who is a therapeutic radiographer at the Clatterbridge Cancer Center NHS Foundation Trust, Birkenhead, Wirral, UK. He is also the Co-Founder of 'Out with Prostate Cancer', which is the first prostate cancer support group in the UK exclusively for gay and bisexual men.The recommendations on how long men should abstain from anal intercourse following prostate cancer diagnosis and treatment varied widely. The consensus was reached by taking into consideration the common opinions, as there is no clear clinical evidence available on the topic. The opinions of the highly experienced prostate cancer specialists enabled formulation of the guideline, which is the first of its kind. Importantly, this guideline will help to inform both doctors and patients about best practices, based on clinical experience and judgment.The guideline has already been put into practice by Prostate Cancer UK for treating prostate cancer patients.Despite the fact that all the panelists agreed that it was important to abstain from anal intercourse following prostate cancer, very few of them followed these recommendations, as revealed by the following figures:In this regard, David Ralph said:He added:Dr. John Burton, Principal Radiographer, Pre-Treatment, Radiotherapy at Edinburgh Cancer Center and UKIO Vice-President, Oncology, expressed his opinion in an independent capacity as he was not involved in the development of the guideline. He said:Catherine Winsor, who is Deputy Director of Support and Influencing at Prostate Cancer UK said:She added:The development of the guidance document was funded by Health Education England (HEE) and the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR), UK.Source: Medindia