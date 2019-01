Fecal transplant or fecal bacteriotherapy is a process that involves the restoration of bacteria in the digestive tract by infusing the feces of a healthy donor. The bacteria are known as digestive or normal flora and hundreds of different such bacteria are found in a normal digestive system. They are extremely important in preventing the growth of bad bacteria, enhancing the immune system and also aid in effective digestion by breaking down certain complex nutrients.

Fecal Transplants May Help Treat Alzheimer's and Cancer

‘In addition to treating intestinal disorders, fecal transplants may also have the potential to treat Alzheimer’s and cancer.’

Fecal Transplants and 'Super-donors'

What Makes 'Super-Donors' Super?

What makes a Fecal Transplant Successful?

The Way Forward

Destruction of these bacteria or imbalances in the growth of various bacteria may lead to recurrent gastrointestinal issues and fecal bacteriotherapy would be required to treat the condition.However, using fecal transplants to treat other conditions has remained only in the experimental phase.A research team that believes in the potential of fecal transplants has attempted to re-examine the evidence. On many occasions, they have spotted a single donor whose stool was considerably more likely to lead to clinical improvement than others in the same trial. Referred to as 'super-donors,' they will be able to provide bacteria to restore the gut chemicals that would have become nonexistent owing to illnesses like inflammatory bowel disease and diabetes.Hence, delving into what makes a fecal super donor would potentially help in finding the solution to all these diseases.Dr. Justin O'Sullivan of the University of Auckland, who is also the senior author of the research has said:He added,The overall cure rate for recurrent diarrheal infection using fecal transplant exceeds 90 percent. Whereas, in the trials for others illnesses like inflammatory bowel disease exacerbations and type-2 diabetes, it has been mixed, averaging a cure rate of 20 percent.Dr. O'Sullivan explains,On why it is important to understand super-donors, he mentioned:Dr. O'Sullivan and his colleagues have reviewed many fecal transplantation trials to find evidence that will help understand the origin of super-donor phenomenon. He explains:These are the species of bacteria that produce chemicals whose absence may contribute to diseases in the host gut. Dr. O'Sullivan illustrates this point with the following example,There is a possibility of testing the keystone species theory - donor stool rich in particular strains could be selected or 'precision' transplants with a defined mixture of beneficial bacteria, like a probiotic could be designed.explains Dr. O'Sullivan.The presence of the keystone species alone does not render a super donor. There are many other influencing factors like theIn-depth research has also revealed that is not only the bacteria type that matters but also what's present in and around the bacteria. The following statement explains this point -Dr. O'Sullivan and team recognize thatThey have been quoted saying that,They suggest thatIn conclusion, the team recommends that the genetic background and dietary intake of recipients should be recorded in all future fecal transplant trials. This would immensely help in understanding better, their impact on transplant engraftment and clinical remission.Source: Medindia