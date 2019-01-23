Fecal Transplants May Help Treat Alzheimer's and Cancer

Fecal transplants could be used to treat intestinal disorders like inflammatory bowel disease

Fecal transplants could potentially treat Alzheimer's and cancer too

New research calls for focused fecal transplant trials

Fecal transplant or fecal bacteriotherapy is a process that involves the restoration of bacteria in the digestive tract by infusing the feces of a healthy donor. The bacteria are known as digestive or normal flora and hundreds of different such bacteria are found in a normal digestive system. They are extremely important in preventing the growth of bad bacteria, enhancing the immune system and also aid in effective digestion by breaking down certain complex nutrients.