FDA Approves Teplizumab for Type 1 Diabetes Delay in Children Age 1

Teplizumab now approved for children as young as 1 year to delay type 1 diabetes, with trial showing 89.6% remained free from progression to stage 3.

Highlights: FDA expands teplizumab approval to children as young as 1 year to delay stage 3 type 1 diabetes

to delay stage 3 type 1 diabetes PETITE trial shows 89.6% of participants aged mean 4.8 years remained progression-free at one year

remained progression-free at one year Therapy targets immune system to preserve insulin-producing beta cells

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Press Release: Sanofi's Tzield approved in the US to delay the onset of stage 3 type 1 diabetes in young children



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Press Release: Sanofi's Tzield approved in the US to delay the onset of stage 3 type 1 diabetes in young children



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Safety and pharmacokinetics of teplizumab in children less than 8 years of age with stage 2 type 1 diabetes



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Importance of Early Intervention in Pediatric Diabetes

Majority of Side Effects Remain Non Severe

How Teplizumab Alters T Cell Activity

Monitoring for Immunogenicity and Antidrug Antibodies

Frequently Asked Questions Q: What is stage 3 type 1 diabetes? A: Stage 3 type 1 diabetes is the clinical stage where blood sugar levels are high enough to cause symptoms like excessive thirst, frequent urination, and fatigue, requiring insulin therapy. It most commonly affects children and young adults, but it can occur at any age. Q: What age group can now receive teplizumab to delay type 1 diabetes? A: Children as young as 1 year old, expanded from the previous age of 8 years and older. Q: What are the common side effects seen in young children receiving teplizumab? A: The most frequent side effects included vomiting, rash, and a temporary drop in lymphocyte and white blood cell counts. Q: How is teplizumab administered? A: It is given as a 14-day course of consecutive daily intravenous infusions. Q: What should pharmacists watch for when giving teplizumab to young children? A: Pharmacists should monitor for antidrug antibodies, as about 90% of participants tested positive for them by the second week of treatment.

Press Release: Sanofi's Tzield approved in the US to delay the onset of stage 3 type 1 diabetes in young children - (https://www.sanofi.com/en/media-room/press-releases/2026/2026-04-22-05-05-00-3278650) Safety and pharmacokinetics of teplizumab in children less than 8 years of age with stage 2 type 1 diabetes - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/41196293/)

The FDA has approved a supplemental biologic license applicationfor delaying the onset of stage 3 type 1 diabetes ().This approval was granted under priority review and was backed by"The autoimmune attack driving this disease often begins early in life, and the burden that autoimmune T1D poses in this very young population and their families is significant," Christopher Corsico, global head of development at Sanofi, said in a news release."This approval underscores the importance of targeting the immune system early in autoimmune type 1 diabetes, aiming to impact its natural progression byPharmacists need to understand the specific disease progression that teplizumab-mzwv is designed to interrupt, because stage 2 type 1 diabetes is a presymptomatic phase marked by the presence of 2 or more islet autoantibodies and abnormal blood sugar levels, known as dysglycemia.While stage 1 also involves autoantibodies, it is defined by normal blood sugar levels, whereas the transition toand the need for daily insulin replacement ()().Research shows that themaking early intervention critical. Delaying this onset is especially meaningful for families, as managing insulin therapy in very young children is complicated by their small size, variable physical activity, and difficulty communicating symptoms of hypoglycemia.The PETITE-T1D trial was a single-arm, open-label study involving 23 participants with an average age of 4.8 years. The treatment regimen stays consistent with the previously approved indication, requiring aClinical data from the study showed that the estimated, a result comparable to findings in older cohorts.For the pharmacist overseeing administration, it is important to note that serum concentrations of teplizumab typically peak on the final day of the 14-day infusion course before declining to near-quantification limits by day 28.The safety profile in children under 8 years of age was found to be generally consistent with previous studies, with no new safety risks identified during the interim analysis. Every participant in the PETITE-T1D studyThe most frequently reported includedNotably, the, potentially because younger children may not communicate early symptoms of nausea as effectively to trigger pre-emptive antiemetic use.Three participants in the study required discontinuation of treatment due to AEs such as anemia, elevated liver enzymes, and a serious maculopapular rash.From a pharmacological perspective,. This mechanism of action leads to partial T cell exhaustion and a reduction in the expansion of autoreactive CD8+ T cells, thereby preserving the function of the remaining insulin-producing beta cells."We are starting to develop therapies that directly target the autoimmunity, and in diseases for which those therapies are available, presymptomatic and early screening should be considered (eg, teplizumab in presymptomatic T1D)," Jason Gaglia, MD, MMSc, an assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, said in an interview.Pharmacists should monitor for immunogenicity, as approximatelyAlthough these antibodies generally peak around week 12 and decline thereafter, neutralizing antibodies were detected in over half of the participants during the first 6 months of follow-up, which appeared to correlate with lower mean serum concentrations of the drug.Despite these findings, no clinically meaningful changes in hemoglobin A1C levels were observed throughout the first 52 weeks of the study.In conclusion,, offering families more time before intensive disease management becomes necessary.Source-Medindia