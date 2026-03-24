Once-daily Icotyde pill gains approval for psoriasis, offering effective skin clearance, safety, and convenience for adults and adolescents with moderate-to-severe disease.
- First once-daily oral peptide approved as a first-line systemic treatment for plaque psoriasis
- Clinical trial data shows the pill is safe and delivers complete skin clearance
- Approved for adults and adolescents aged 12 and older who weigh at least 40 kilograms
FDA approval of ICOTYDEâ„¢ (icotrokinra) ushers in new era for first-line systemic treatment of plaque psoriasis with a targeted oral peptide
Go to source). The US Food and Drug Administration has granted approval to Johnson and Johnson’s once-daily pill for psoriasis, a chronic skin condition characterized by inflamed, scaly patches.
Icotyde, an interleukin-23 receptor antagonist, is now authorized for use in adults and pediatric patients aged 12 years and older.
Psoriasis is an autoimmune disorder that leads to the rapid buildup of skin cells, forming rough, visible patches. The newly approved daily pill has demonstrated both safety and the ability to achieve complete skin clearance.
Targeted Oral Therapy for Psoriasis CareIn a statement, Johnson and Johnson noted that the approval introduces a first-line systemic treatment option for plaque psoriasis in the form of a targeted oral peptide.
Icotyde combines effective skin clearance with a favorable safety profile in a once-daily format, making it a convenient addition to patient routines, said Dr. Linda Stein Gold, Director of Dermatology Clinical Research at Henry Ford Health.
The pill aligns with recent guidance from the International Psoriasis Council, which recommends transitioning to systemic therapies when two cycles of topical treatments over four weeks fail to deliver meaningful results.
Icotyde has been described as a potential game changer for both adult and adolescent patients due to its ease of use and effectiveness.
Icotyde Demonstrates Better Results Than Standard TherapiesApproval from the FDA is supported by extensive phase three clinical trial data that evaluated Icotyde in both adults and adolescents, showing it to be safe, effective, and superior to injectables and topical creams.
Analysts have indicated that Icotyde has strong commercial potential and may capture a significant share of the psoriasis treatment market, competing with injectable therapies.
The medication, chemically known as icotrokinra, is also being studied for use in other conditions, including ulcerative colitis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn’s disease.
Icotyde is approved in the United States for individuals with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis, including adults and children aged 12 years and older who weigh at least 40 kilograms.
Understanding Psoriasis and Its ImpactPsoriasis develops when the body produces skin cells at an accelerated rate, causing them to accumulate and form patches that may be itchy or painful. The condition is not contagious.
According to the National Psoriasis Foundation, psoriasis affects about 8 million people in the United States and over 125 million individuals globally, often impacting both physical comfort and overall quality of life.
Psoriasis plaques usually appear as raised areas with a silvery-white buildup of dead skin cells. These patches can develop anywhere on the body but are most commonly found on the scalp, knees, elbows, and torso.
In conclusion, Icotyde introduces a convenient and effective once-daily oral option for managing moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis, improving treatment outcomes and patient quality of life.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: What is Icotyde?
A: Icotyde is a once-daily pill approved by the FDA to treat moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis in adults and children aged 12 and older.
Q: How does Icotyde pill work for skin conditions?
A: It is an interleukin-23 receptor antagonist, which means it targ7ets a specific part of the immune system involved in causing the skin condition.
Q: Is this treatment better than what is currently available?
A: In clinical trials, the once-daily pill was found to be safe, delivered complete skin clearance, and performed better than injectables and topical creams.
Q: Who can use Icotyde medication?
A: It is approved for adults and for pediatric patients who are 12 years of age and older and weigh at least 40 kilograms.
Q: Does psoriasis only affect the skin?
A: While it causes rough patches and plaques on the skin, the condition is an autoimmune issue that can also impact physical comfort and quality of life.
Reference:
- FDA approval of ICOTYDE™ (icotrokinra) ushers in new era for first-line systemic treatment of plaque psoriasis with a targeted oral peptide - (https://www.jnj.com/media-center/press-releases/fda-approval-of-icotyde-icotrokinra-ushers-in-new-era-for-first-line-systemic-treatment-of-plaque-psoriasis-with-a-targeted-oral-peptide)