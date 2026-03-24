FDA Approves Johnson & Johnson`s Once-Daily Pill for Psoriasis Relief

Once-daily Icotyde pill gains approval for psoriasis, offering effective skin clearance, safety, and convenience for adults and adolescents with moderate-to-severe disease.

FDA approval of ICOTYDEâ„¢ (icotrokinra) ushers in new era for first-line systemic treatment of plaque psoriasis with a targeted oral peptide

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is Icotyde?

A: Icotyde is a once-daily pill approved by the FDA to treat moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis in adults and children aged 12 and older.

Q: How does Icotyde pill work for skin conditions?

A: It is an interleukin-23 receptor antagonist, which means it targ7ets a specific part of the immune system involved in causing the skin condition.

Q: Is this treatment better than what is currently available?

A: In clinical trials, the once-daily pill was found to be safe, delivered complete skin clearance, and performed better than injectables and topical creams.

Q: Who can use Icotyde medication?

A: It is approved for adults and for pediatric patients who are 12 years of age and older and weigh at least 40 kilograms.

Q: Does psoriasis only affect the skin?

A: While it causes rough patches and plaques on the skin, the condition is an autoimmune issue that can also impact physical comfort and quality of life.