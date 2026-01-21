Fatty Liver Disease Surge: India in Global Top 3

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What Is Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease (MASLD)?

A: MASLD is a condition where excess fat accumulates in the liver due to metabolic problems like obesity and diabetes, not alcohol use.

Q: What Are The Early Signs Of Fatty Liver Disease?

A: Most people have no symptoms in early stages, though some may experience fatigue or mild discomfort in the upper abdomen.

Q: Can Fatty Liver Disease Be Reversed Naturally?

A: Yes. Weight loss, regular exercise and improved diet can reverse early-stage MASLD in many people.

Q: Who Should Get Screened For Fatty Liver Disease?

A: People with obesity, type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure or abnormal cholesterol levels should consider screening.

Q: Does Fatty Liver Disease Always Lead To Liver Cancer?

A: No. However, untreated fatty liver disease can progress to serious liver damage, including cirrhosis and liver cancer, in some individuals.