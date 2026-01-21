Fatty Liver Disease Surge: India in Global Top 3

Fatty liver disease is rising rapidly in India, but early lifestyle changes can still reverse the damage.
- Fatty liver disease now affects millions of Indians across urban and semi-urban regions
- Obesity and diabetes are the strongest drivers of the rising liver disease burden
- Early lifestyle changes can reverse fatty liver disease in many people
Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease in Adults - A Review
India is now among the global top three countries for the fastest rise in fatty liver disease, a condition that often shows no symptoms until serious damage begins.
Key Statistics on NAFLDBetween 2010 and 2021, India recorded a 13.2 percent rise in age-standardized cases of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, now known as metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD). Globally, 30 to 40 percent of adults are estimated to have the condition. Around 60 to 70 percent of people with type 2 diabetes and 70 to 80 percent of those with obesity are affected. Men show higher prevalence than women, with the disease peaking between 45 and 49 years in men and 50 to 54 years in women. Health ministry estimates suggest that 9 to 53 percent of Indians may already be living with some form of fatty liver disease, with urban populations especially affected.
What Is Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatotic Liver DiseaseMASLD occurs when excess fat builds up in the liver due to metabolic dysfunction, not alcohol consumption. It is closely linked to obesity, type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and abnormal cholesterol levels. In early stages, the condition may cause no symptoms at all, which is why many people remain unaware they have it.
How Fatty Liver Disease Progresses Over Time
MASLD spans a wide spectrum. It can begin as simple fat accumulation without inflammation. In some people, it progresses to metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis, where inflammation and liver cell injury develop. If left unchecked, this can lead to fibrosis, cirrhosis and even liver cancer, making early detection crucial.
Why Fatty Liver Disease Is Rising In India
Experts point to sedentary routines, long hours of desk work and reduced physical activity as major contributors. Diets high in refined carbohydrates, sugary drinks, processed foods and unhealthy fats further increase the risk. Abdominal obesity has emerged as the single biggest risk factor, especially in Asian populations where health risks rise at lower body mass index levels.
Who Is Most At Risk Of MASLD
Men are more commonly affected than women, and the disease tends to appear earlier in life for them. People with type 2 diabetes, obesity, high triglycerides or low “good” HDL cholesterol face a much higher risk. For Asians, a body mass index of 23 or higher and increased waist circumference significantly raise the likelihood of developing fatty liver disease.
Can Fatty Liver Disease Be Reversed
The good news is that MASLD is often reversible when detected early. Weight loss, regular physical activity and strict control of metabolic conditions form the cornerstone of treatment. The most impactful of all is lifestyle correction. Even modest improvements in diet and movement can reduce liver fat and slow disease progression.
Why Experts Are Calling This A Public Health Wake-Up Call
As obesity and diabetes rates climb, specialists warn that fatty liver disease could soon become one of India's biggest metabolic health challenges. Many cases of advanced liver disease and liver cancer have roots in untreated fatty liver, making awareness and prevention more important than ever. Fatty liver disease is common, often silent and largely preventable. Recognising it early and acting on lifestyle habits can protect not just the liver, but overall health.
Choosing healthier food, moving your body regularly and paying attention to metabolic health can quietly change the course of your future. Small, steady steps taken today can safeguard your well-being tomorrow.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: What Is Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease (MASLD)?
A: MASLD is a condition where excess fat accumulates in the liver due to metabolic problems like obesity and diabetes, not alcohol use.
Q: What Are The Early Signs Of Fatty Liver Disease?
A: Most people have no symptoms in early stages, though some may experience fatigue or mild discomfort in the upper abdomen.
Q: Can Fatty Liver Disease Be Reversed Naturally?
A: Yes. Weight loss, regular exercise and improved diet can reverse early-stage MASLD in many people.
Q: Who Should Get Screened For Fatty Liver Disease?
A: People with obesity, type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure or abnormal cholesterol levels should consider screening.
Q: Does Fatty Liver Disease Always Lead To Liver Cancer?
A: No. However, untreated fatty liver disease can progress to serious liver damage, including cirrhosis and liver cancer, in some individuals.
Reference:
- Metabolic Dysfunction–Associated Steatotic Liver Disease in Adults - A Review - (https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/2841071?guestAccessKey=5e124013-4fa4-4b43-b268-f1a24d8e300a)
