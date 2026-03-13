Extreme Temperature During Pregnancy Doubles Preterm Birth Risk

Pregnant women exposed to extreme heat or cold during pregnancy face a 2.26x higher risk of preterm birth, especially in the polluted Indo-Gangetic plains.
- Exposure to high summer temperatures doubles preterm birth risk for pregnant women
- Winter cold combined with air pollution creates unexpected pregnancy complications in northern India
- Poor women face greater preterm birth risks due to outdoor occupational exposure during winter
Effect of non-optimal ambient temperature on preterm birth and its heterogeneity in various social sub-groups: a report from the Indo Gangetic Plains of India
Go to source). Findings indicate that pregnant women who experience higher average temperatures during most of their pregnancy face a 2.26-fold greater risk of delivering prematurely compared to those exposed to an ambient temperature range of 25–27°C.
Temperature Extremes and Preterm Birth RiskSimilar patterns of preterm births were also recorded during winter months, particularly among economically disadvantaged populations, even though the Indo-Gangetic plains are generally not known for severe winters.
The elevated risk during winter is believed to be linked to significant air pollution across the northern plains. According to Ambarish Dutta, who led the team from the Indian Institute of Public Health, Bhubaneswar, the harmful effects of high temperatures could occur in other regions of the country as well. However, winter conditions in the Indo-Gangetic plains are unique because temperature inversion leads to severe air pollution.
Weather Conditions Linked to Pregnancy OutcomesWhile exploring how climate variability affects public health, Ambarish Dutta and colleagues Aisurya Aswini Samal, Jagyenswar Rath, Jyoti Ghosal, and Subha Shankar Das from Mamta Health Institute for Mother and Child in Delhi analyzed the relationship between meteorological conditions and pregnancy outcomes.
The team also evaluated how individuals from different socioeconomic backgrounds respond to and cope with changing weather patterns.
Using information from the National Family Health Survey 5, the investigators examined monthly average temperatures during pregnancy for 36,851 women across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and parts of West Bengal, and then assessed their pregnancy outcomes.
Results showed that the lowest risk of preterm birth occurred among women whose average gestational temperature exposure ranged from 25.9°C to 26.5°C.
Temperature Thresholds Linked to Higher RiskWhen average gestational temperatures increased to between 27°C and 30°C or decreased to between 21°C and 25°C, the risk of preterm birth rose to 2.26 times higher than the baseline level.
Despite winters being relatively mild and shorter in the middle and lower areas of the Indo-Gangetic plains, the noticeable increase in preterm birth risk among women exposed to colder gestational temperatures may be explained by dangerous levels of winter air pollution, which is a defining feature of this climate-sensitive region.
Preterm Birth Burden in IndiaIndia records approximately 3.02 million preterm births each year, accounting for nearly 10% of all births and more than 20% of the global total.
The investigators also noted that even brief exposure during pregnancy can shift the average gestational temperature. Two to three weeks of temperatures above 40°C can raise the average gestational temperature to about 30°C, while exposure to temperatures below 10°C for similar durations can reduce it to approximately 21°C.
Winter Pollution and Socioeconomic VulnerabilityEarlier evidence had already shown higher preterm birth rates after heat waves, but the increase during winter months was unexpected.
The authors suggested that the combined stress of falling temperatures and hazardous air pollution affecting the Indo-Gangetic plains during winter may explain the rise in risk. They also observed that poverty intensified the impact of exposure to colder average gestational temperatures.
One possible reason is that poorer populations often face greater occupational exposure to environmental pollution during winter. Many women from economically disadvantaged backgrounds spend longer periods working outdoors, increasing their exposure to polluted air across the Indo-Gangetic plains.
The findings have been published in the journal BMC Pregnancy and Childbirth.
In conclusion, exposure to extreme temperatures during pregnancy, particularly high summer heat and colder winter conditions combined with air pollution, significantly increases the risk of preterm birth, especially in the Indo-Gangetic plains.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: What is a preterm birth?
A: A preterm birth is a live birth that occurs before completing 37 weeks of pregnancy.
Q: How do high temperatures affect pregnancy?
A: Exposure to higher average temperatures during pregnancy can increase the risk of preterm birth by more than two times.
Q: How is winter linked to higher preterm birth risk?
A: Winter air pollution in the Indo-Gangetic plains may increase the risk when pregnant women are exposed to colder temperatures.
Q: Which temperature range showed the lowest risk of preterm birth?
A: The lowest risk occurred when the average gestational temperature ranged from 25.9 to 26.5Â°C.
Q: How many preterm births occur in India each year?
A: India reports about 3.02 million preterm births annually, representing nearly 10% of all births.
