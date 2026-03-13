Extreme Temperature During Pregnancy Doubles Preterm Birth Risk

Pregnant women exposed to extreme heat or cold during pregnancy face a 2.26x higher risk of preterm birth, especially in the polluted Indo-Gangetic plains.

Effect of non-optimal ambient temperature on preterm birth and its heterogeneity in various social sub-groups: a report from the Indo Gangetic Plains of India

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is a preterm birth?

A: A preterm birth is a live birth that occurs before completing 37 weeks of pregnancy.

Q: How do high temperatures affect pregnancy?

A: Exposure to higher average temperatures during pregnancy can increase the risk of preterm birth by more than two times.

Q: How is winter linked to higher preterm birth risk?

A: Winter air pollution in the Indo-Gangetic plains may increase the risk when pregnant women are exposed to colder temperatures.

Q: Which temperature range showed the lowest risk of preterm birth?

A: The lowest risk occurred when the average gestational temperature ranged from 25.9 to 26.5Â°C.

Q: How many preterm births occur in India each year?

A: India reports about 3.02 million preterm births annually, representing nearly 10% of all births.