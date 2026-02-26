Extreme Night Heat in Pregnancy Associated With Autism Risk

Hot nighttime temperatures during specific pregnancy weeks may modestly raise autism risk in children.

Prenatal exposure to extreme heat and autism in children

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Does prenatal exposure to extreme heat increase autism risk?

A: Yes. The study found that exposure to extreme nighttime heat during early and late pregnancy was associated with a modest increase in autism risk in children.

Q: Which weeks of pregnancy are most sensitive to nighttime heat exposure?

A: The most sensitive windows were weeks 1 to 10 and weeks 30 to 37 of pregnancy.

Q: Is daytime heat linked to autism risk during pregnancy?

A: No association was found between daytime maximum temperatures and autism risk across the first 37 weeks of pregnancy.

Q: Why might nighttime heat affect fetal brain development?

A: Nighttime heat may disrupt sleep, temperature regulation, and biological processes involved in fetal neurodevelopment.

Q: How can pregnant women reduce exposure to extreme heat?

A: Pregnant women can reduce exposure by staying hydrated, using cooling systems or fans, limiting outdoor activity during heat waves, and discussing personalized advice with their healthcare provider.