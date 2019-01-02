Extreme Exercise Not a Threat to Athletes

High volume and high-intensity athletes are not at higher risk of heart disease or mortality despite having higher levels calcium in their hearts

The health benefits of exercise including control of heart disease, diabetes and other medical conditions significantly outweigh the minor risk of slightly higher coronary calcium

High-volume, high-intensity exercise includes a minimum of five to six hours per week at a rate of 10 minutes per mile

Regular high volume and high-intensity exercise does not increase the risk of heart disease or death and has many health benefits according to a recent collaborative study conducted by the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas. The study was led by Sports cardiologist Dr. Benjamin Levine, a Professor of Internal Medicine and Director of the Institute for Exercise and Environmental Medicine.