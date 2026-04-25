Large global studies suggest capsaicin-rich chilli peppers may support heart health and longevity, but causation is not yet proven.

Highlights: Regular chilli pepper consumption linked to 26% lower cardiovascular disease mortality and 23% lower cancer mortality risk in large global studies

U.S. NHANES cohort study shows 13% lower all-cause mortality risk among chilli pepper consumers over nearly 19 years

Capsaicin in spicy foods may support heart health, metabolism, and vascular function, though evidence remains observational

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

The Association of Hot Red Chili Pepper Consumption and Mortality: A Large Population-Based Cohort Study



Go to source Trusted Source

Do Chilli Peppers Lower the Risk of Death from Heart Disease?

What Does the NHANES Study Say About chilli Pepper Consumption and Mortality?

Are Chilli Peppers Linked to Lower Cancer and All-Cause Mortality?

Does Eating Spicy Food Reduce Vascular Disease Risk?

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Spicy food consumption and risk of vascular disease: Evidence from a large-scale Chinese prospective cohort of 0.5 million people



Go to source Trusted Source

How Does Capsaicin Affect Heart Health and Metabolism?

Can Chilli Pepper Consumption Be Recommended for Disease Prevention?

The Association of Hot Red Chili Pepper Consumption and Mortality: A Large Population-Based Cohort Study - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC5222470/) Spicy food consumption and risk of vascular disease: Evidence from a large-scale Chinese prospective cohort of 0.5 million people - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39030074/)

People who regularly eatmay have a lower risk of dying from, or any cause, according to multiple largeinvolving over).A U.S. cohort offollowed for nearlyfound a, while global pooled data linked chilli consumption to aandHowever, these findings show association, not cause and effect, and should not be interpreted as proof that chilli peppers extend life.Observational studies suggest that regularis linked to a lower risk of, though causation has not been established.A pooled analysis of studies across multiple countries found that people who regularly consumed chilli peppers had acompared to those who rarely consumed them. These findings were consistent across diverse populations, strengthening the overall signal while still remaining observational.Data from theshow that chilli pepper consumers had a lower risk of death from any cause over long-term follow-up.The study trackedfor a median ofand recorded. Mortality was lower among chilli pepper consumers () compared to non-consumers (). After adjusting for lifestyle and health factors, chilli consumption remained associated with aLarge observational datasets suggest that chilli pepper consumption is associated with reducedandAcross more thanglobally, regular consumers showed aand a. However, these findings cannot confirm that chilli peppers directly reduce cancer risk.Some evidence suggests that regular spicy food intake may be linked to a modest reduction in, particularly heart-related conditions ().involving nearlyfound that people consuming spicy food at least once a week had a, especially. No clear association was observed for, the active compound in chilli peppers, may influence biological pathways linked toandResearch suggests capsaicin may help reduce, lower, improve, and support. It may also activate, which are involved in regulating metabolic and vascular processes.Current evidence does not support recommending chilli peppers as a proven strategy forAll available studies are, meaning they cannot establish cause and effect. People who eat chilli peppers regularly may also have healthier diets or lifestyles overall. In addition, studies vary in how spicy food intake is measured, and no standard intake recommendation exists.Untilare available, these findings should be interpreted as promising but not definitive.Source-Medindia