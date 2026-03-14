Epilepsy Drug Found to Treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea Effectively

New trial reveals epilepsy drug Sulthiame reduces obstructive sleep apnea breathing pauses by up to 47%, offering hope as a pill-based alternative to CPAP machines.

Sultiame once per day in obstructive sleep apnoea (FLOW): a multicentre, randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled, dose-finding, phase 2 trial

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is sulthiame?

A: Sulthiame is a medication previously approved to treat a form of childhood epilepsy and is now being studied as a possible treatment for obstructive sleep apnea.

Q: How does sulthiame help people with sleep apnea?

A: The drug stabilizes the bodyâ€™s breathing control and increases respiratory drive, which helps prevent the upper airway from collapsing during sleep.

Q: How effective was sulthiame in the clinical trial?

A: Participants taking higher doses experienced up to a 47% reduction in breathing interruptions during sleep.

Q: What treatment is commonly used for sleep apnea today?

A: Continuous positive airway pressure therapy is the most common treatment and uses a mask to keep the airway open during sleep.

Q: Why are researchers looking for alternatives to continuous positive airway pressure therapy?

A: Many patients find the mask uncomfortable and up to half stop using the device within a year.