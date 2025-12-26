Did You Know? Some genes we inherit and the chemicals we’re exposed to every day can interact and increase the risk of #endometriosis. #womenshealth #genetics #medindia

Endometriosis - on the intersection of modern environmental pollutants and ancient genetic regulatory variants

Genetic inheritance and exposure to modern chemicals may increase susceptibility to endometriosis in women.

Endometriosis Risk Linked to Ancient Genes and Everyday Chemicals

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What increases a woman's risk of endometriosis?

A: A mix of inherited genetic variants and exposure to everyday chemicals like those in plastics, cosmetics, and household products.

Q: How do everyday chemicals affect endometriosis risk?

A: Some chemicals can disrupt hormones and immune function. Women with certain sensitive gene variants may react more strongly.

Q: Are the genetic differences linked to endometriosis newly formed, or were they inherited from our ancestors?

A: Some variants come from ancient human ancestors, such as Neanderthals.

Q: Why does endometriosis often go undiagnosed for so long?

A: Small signs of endometriosis often donâ€™t show up on imaging, and pelvic pain is commonly dismissed as normal.