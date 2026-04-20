Drug-Resistant Shigella Cases Rise, Treatment Options Limited!

Drug-resistant Shigella cases are increasing, with limited treatment options and higher hospitalization rates, highlighting public health risks.

Highlights: Drug resistant Shigella cases increased from 0% to 8.5% between 2011 and 2023 in CDC surveillance data

between 2011 and 2023 in CDC surveillance data Antibiotic-resistant Shigella infections led to 37.6% hospitalization among reported cases

among reported cases Shigellosis with HIV co-infection was observed in 46.6% of patients with available clinical data

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Emergence of Extensively Drug-Resistant Shigellosis - United States, 2011-2023



Go to source Trusted Source

Rising Drug-Resistant Shigella Cases in Surveillance Data

Most cases (86.2%) were in men

About 38% needed hospital care

Nearly half (46.6%) of those with available data also had HIV, showing a higher risk in certain groups

Why Is Extensively Drug-Resistant Shigella a Growing Concern?

Shigella Transmission Patterns and Changing Risk Profile

Prevention Strategies to Reduce Shigella Spread

Wash hands thoroughly after using the toilet and before handling food

Follow safe food and water practices

Avoid ingesting contaminated water

Avoid sexual contact during and shortly after infection

Study Limitations

Public Health Implications

Frequently Asked Questions Q: What is extensively drug-resistant Shigella? A: It refers to Shigella strains resistant to multiple commonly used antibiotics, making infections difficult to treat. Q: How does Shigella infection spread? A: It spreads through contaminated food, water, and direct contact, especially in areas with poor hygiene. Q: Who is most at risk of severe Shigella infection? A: Young children, older adults, and immunocompromised individuals, including those with HIV, are at higher risk. Q: What are the symptoms of shigellosis? A: Symptoms include diarrhea, fever, abdominal pain, and sometimes blood in stools. Q: How can Shigella infection be prevented? A: Handwashing, safe food practices, and avoiding contaminated water sources are key preventive measures.

Emergence of Extensively Drug-Resistant Shigellosis - United States, 2011-2023 - (https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/75/wr/mm7513a1.htm)

A recenthas identified a sustained increase ininfections in the United States, raising concerns about limited treatment options and potential public health impact. The findings, published in the, highlight evolving resistance patterns and a shift in affected populations ().The analysis evaluated national surveillance data fromusing whole-genome sequencing and antimicrobial susceptibility testing. A total ofwere examined.Of these,. The proportion of XDR strains increased from 0% during 2011–2015 toKey observations included:Among 116 individuals with available clinical data,, indicating a higher burden in specific high-risk groups.is a gram-negative bacterium that causes, an infectious gastrointestinal illness typically presenting with diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps within 1 to 3 days of exposure.XDR Shigella strains are resistant to commonly used antibiotics, including. This significantly limits available treatment options.Importantly, no-approved oral antimicrobial agents are currently available for treating XDR Shigella infections, complicating routine management.Additionally, resistance genes may spread to other, contributing to the broader challenge of antimicrobial resistance.Shigella spreads through contaminated food, water, and direct person-to-person contact, particularly in settings with inadequate hygiene. Infection can occur with as few as, enabling rapid transmission.Recent surveillance trends suggest a shift from predominantly pediatric cases to increased incidence among adults, particularly men. Most cases were reported without recent travel history, indicating domestic transmission.The association with HIV co-infection highlights the role of immune status in susceptibility and disease severity.Public health measures remain essential in controlling transmission:Supportive care, including, remains important for managing symptoms and preventing complications.The findings are based on observational surveillance data, which limits causal interpretation. Data completeness varied for some demographic and clinical variables, and findings may not fully represent global epidemiological patterns.The rising prevalence of drug-resistant Shigella underscores a growing antimicrobial resistance challenge.Strengthened surveillance, timely reporting, and targeted prevention strategies are essential to limit transmission and reduce disease burden.Source-Medindia