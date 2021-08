Drinking Water Helps Prevent Heart Failure

Excessive thirst

Dry or sticky mouth

Not urinating much and dark yellow urine

Headache

Muscle cramps

Irritability or confusion

Dizziness or lightheadedness

Rapid heartbeat and breathing

Unconsciousness

Delirium

Do not wait until you feel thirsty to drink water. By the time you feel thirsty, you may already be dehydrated.

Avoid common triggers for dehydration like strenuous exercise, or alcohol

Monitor for dehydration signs

Consume water-rich fruits (watermelon, strawberries) and vegetables (cucumbers, leafy greens)

. However, worldwide surveys have shown that many people do not meet even the lower ends of these ranges. Dehydration occurs when more fluid is lost than consumed. Dehydration can negatively affect our organs and bodily functions, including our heart and cardiovascular system.In dehydration, the amount of blood circulating through our body decreases. To compensate this, our heart beats faster, increasing the heart rate and blood pressure. Those at risk for dehydration are the elderly, people with chronic illnesses, children, and athletes.Signs of dehydration include:A new study examined whether serum sodium concentration in middle age, as a measure of hydration habits can predict the development of heart failure 25 years later.They also examined the connection between hydration and thickening of the walls of the heart's main pumping chamber (left ventricle) called left ventricular hypertrophy , which is a precursor to heart failure.When less amount of water is consumed, the concentration of serum sodium increases. The body then attempts to conserve water, activating processes known to contribute to the development of heart failure.Dr. Dmitrieva of the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, part of the National Institutes of Health, Bethesda, US said:The analysis was performed in 15,792 adults in the Atherosclerosis Risk in Communities (ARIC) study. Participants were 44 to 66 years old at recruitment and were evaluated over five visits until age 70 to 90.Participants were divided into four groups based on their average serum sodium concentration at study visits one and two (conducted in the first three years): 135-139.5, 140-141.5, 142-143.5, and 144-146 mmol/l.For each sodium group, researchers then analyzed the proportion of people who developed heart failure and left ventricular hypertrophy at visit five (25 years later).The study results showed that for every 1 mmol/l increase in serum sodium concentration in midlife there was 1.20 and 1.11 increased odds of developing left ventricular hypertrophy and heart failure, respectively, 25 years later.The risks of both left ventricular hypertrophy and heart failure at age 70 to 90 began to increase when serum sodium exceeded 142 mmol/l in midlife.The results of the new study suggest thatA serum sodium level exceeding 142mmol/l increases the risk of adverse effects in the heart, this may help identify people who could benefit from an evaluation of their hydration level.It is essential to stay hydrated, especially if you have a heart condition.Source: Medindia