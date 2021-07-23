Dogs at Fatal Risk With a Rising Trend in Parvovirus

Existing Evidence

Surge in Parvovirus

How to Prevent?

Facts on Parvovirus

Unvaccinated dogs younger than four months old have a greater risk for parvovirus infection

The virus initially invades the gastrointestinal tracts of the dogs

The virus manifests resistance to heat, cold, humidity, and drying

It is competent of surviving for long periods in the environment and hence readily transmissible

The deadly virus can end in death within 48 to 72 hours after the onset

There is no medication to treat the virus

Vaccination and early treatment measures may save the lives of the pups by 90%

The parvovirus is a highly contagious virus that can spread both directly through contact with the infected dogs and indirectly through the fecal-oral route. Symptoms likeare commonly seen among the positively tested dogs.At least 250 cases of the virus were witnessed daily compared to May and June, when the number would only add up to 130 as per S Balasubramanium, the director university's director of clinics. The director also added that most pet owners had delayed the vaccination for their pets during the pandemic.And this could be one of the reasons for this rapid rush of the virus. It is seen that vaccination among dogs generally helps beat the virus. However, in cases where there is no treatment initiated,A study in 2019 shows that aboutThe figure rose to 84% in June and July and between 76-80% from November to January.TheThe virus is capable of survival in the ground soil for up to a year. Hence the risk of getting infected even when the dogs play toils is high.Dogs below 50 days of age are found to be more vulnerable to the infection. The abrupt rises of the viral cases are reported due to theas thethat could indirectly affect the healthy dogs.So every time the dog sniffs, licks, or consumes infected feces, it is exhibited to the parvovirus.Since the street dogs live in packs, even a single infected dog may spread it almost exponentially to many who contact it. However, it is also noticed that the dogs that were already infected by the virus, don't habitually relapse.Vaccination is the proven method of keeping the virus at par with our pets. Generally, the dogs are advised to beAn additionalis also recommended for adequate protection, regardless of earlier doses. It is therefore considered for the pet owners to have precautionary steps for their pups, especially when taking them for a walk until they are fully protected by the vaccine.Nevertheless, the experts also note that even vaccinated dogs may have some chances of getting re-infected. This mandates the need to look out for warning signs for the viral infection.The Initiative for the Pups A series of free vaccination drives have been launched against the virus by theat Besant Nagar for nearly 500 pups and three other viral infections.says Dr. R Sooraj Mohan, senior veterinarian at Besant Memorial Animal Dispensary (BMAD).Source: Medindia