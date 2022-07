Does Working on Night shifts Affect Chances of Getting Pregnant?

Advertisement

Link between Sleep and Fertility

What can be Done to Increase Chance of Getting Pregnant?

Have 7 to 8 hours of sleep every night. Too less or more can negatively affect fertility.

Unplug before bed. Put away computers, phones, tablets, and other electronics at least an hour before you sleep.

Try changing your work schedule. If you work night shifts, see if you can change your work schedule. If this isn't possible, ask your employer to adjust the lighting in your workspace (3 ✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Female fertility: Why lifestyle choices count



Go to source ).

