Do Weight Loss Drugs Increase the Risk of Bone Loss and Gout?

GLP-1 drugs are transforming obesity treatment, but experts say protecting bone health with proper diet and exercise is equally important during weight loss.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Do GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic cause osteoporosis?

A: Some research suggests a slightly higher risk of osteoporosis among users, possibly linked to rapid weight loss and reduced nutrient intake.

Q: Why can rapid weight loss affect bone health?

A: When body weight drops quickly, bones experience less mechanical stress and may lose density. Nutrient deficiencies during dieting can also contribute.

Q: Can GLP-1 weight-loss drugs trigger gout?

A: Rapid fat loss may temporarily increase uric acid levels in the blood, which can trigger gout attacks in some individuals.

Q: Are GLP-1 drugs safe for weight loss?

A: Yes, they are widely prescribed for obesity and diabetes. However, experts recommend combining them with proper nutrition, exercise, and medical monitoring.

Q: How can people protect their bones while losing weight?

A: Eating enough protein and calcium, maintaining vitamin D levels, and performing resistance exercises can help maintain bone strength.

Q: Why is obesity increasing in India?

A: Changing diets, rising consumption of ultra-processed foods, reduced physical activity, and increased screen time are key contributors.