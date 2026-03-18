Do Weight Loss Drugs Increase the Risk of Bone Loss and Gout?

GLP-1 drugs are transforming obesity treatment, but experts say protecting bone health with proper diet and exercise is equally important during weight loss.
- GLP-1 drug users demonstrated a higher risk of osteoporosis compared to non-users
- Rates of gout and osteomalacia were also slightly elevated among patients taking these weight-loss medications
- Experts say nutrition, resistance exercise, and bone monitoring can help reduce potential risks during treatment
Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists are medications widely used to treat type 2 diabetes and obesity. They work by regulating insulin production, lowering blood sugar levels, and slowing digestion to promote a feeling of fullness. As a result, many patients experience substantial weight loss.
However, researchers are now examining whether these metabolic effects could also affect bones and joints over time. (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
GLP-1s may increase risk of osteoporosis and gout, new research finds
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Do GLP-1 Drugs Raise the Risk of Osteoporosis and Gout?In the study, researchers analyzed five years of medical records from more than 146,000 adults diagnosed with obesity and type 2 diabetes. They compared patients taking GLP-1 medications with those who were not using the drugs.
The records included medications such as semaglutide (Ozempic, Wegovy) and liraglutide (Victoza, Saxenda) (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Using Weight-Loss Drugs May Up Your Risk Of Fractures And Gout By 30%, Says New Study
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The analysis showed modest but measurable differences between the two groups:
- About 4% of GLP-1 users developed osteoporosis, compared with just over 3% of non-users, showing a higher osteoporosis risk among GLP-1 users (3✔ ✔Trusted Source
GLP-1 Drugs and Osteoporosis; HbA1c at the Dentist? New Obesity Med Guide
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- Osteoporosis is a condition in which bones become weak and brittle, increasing the risk of fractures even after minor falls or injuries.
- Osteomalacia, a condition involving the softening of bones, was rare but occurred about twice as often among GLP-1 users.
- Gout rates were also slightly higher among GLP-1 users, affecting 7.4% compared with 6.6% of non-users.
- Gout is a painful form of inflammatory arthritis caused by a buildup of uric acid crystals in the joints, often affecting the big toe.
“People are taking these medications, and obviously there’s a tremendous amount of upside,” Horneff said. “But with that, they start to decrease their intake of food and nutrients.”
Although the increase in risk was relatively small, he noted that the data showed nearly a doubling in bone mineral density issues over a five-year period.
Because the study was observational, researchers cannot confirm that the medications directly caused these conditions. Factors such as diet, exercise habits, or vitamin supplementation were not captured in the records.
However, the findings align with other research, including a study published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism, which linked GLP-1 drugs to a higher risk of osteoporosis-related fractures in older adults with type 2 diabetes.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration also notes in labeling for semaglutide that it may increase the risk of bone fractures in older adults and women.
Why Can Rapid Weight Loss Affect Bone Strength?Experts say several biological mechanisms could explain the observed association between GLP-1 drugs and bone changes.
Bones are living tissues that respond to mechanical stress. When a person carries excess body weight, bones adapt by becoming denser to support that load. When weight is lost rapidly, the skeleton may receive less mechanical stimulation, which can lead to gradual reductions in bone density.
Dr. Horneff compared this process to what happens to astronauts in space.“It’s the same idea like when we always hear about astronauts going up into space and they’re in a gravity-zero environment for too long,” he said. “There’s nothing forcing their bones to kind of hold their weight anymore.”
Another possible explanation is reduced nutrient intake. GLP-1 drugs suppress appetite, and some patients may consume fewer nutrients essential for bone health, including vitamin D and calcium.
Rapid fat loss may also affect metabolism. During rapid weight reduction, the body produces metabolic by-products that can temporarily increase uric acid levels, raising the risk of gout.
Dr. Susan Spratt, an endocrinologist and senior medical director at Duke Health, said it remains unclear whether the increased risk is caused by the medication itself or by the speed of weight loss.
She noted that while many patients experience improvements in joint pain after losing weight, joint health and bone density are not the same.
How Do These Findings Relate to India’s Rapidly Rising Obesity Rates?The findings are particularly relevant as obesity continues to rise in India and worldwide, driving demand for weight-loss medications. India is experiencing a similar trend.
Data from the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) show that overweight and obesity among children under five increased by 127% between 2005-06 and 2019-21. Among adolescents, overweight and obesity rose 125% in girls and 288% in boys during the same period. (4✔ ✔Trusted Source
Abdominal obesity in India: analysis of the National Family Health Survey-5 (2019-2021) data
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Among adults, prevalence increased sharply as well — by 91% in women and 146% in men, indicating a growing national health concern.
Experts warn that rising obesity rates are closely linked to changes in diet and lifestyle. Consumption of ultra-processed foods in India surged from USD 900 million in 2006 to USD 37.9 billion in 2019, according to the Economic Survey 2024-25.
At the same time, vitamin D deficiency — affecting an estimated 70–80% of Indians — may further increase the risk of bone health problems.
This makes careful monitoring especially important for individuals using medications that trigger rapid weight loss.
Can Lifestyle Measures Protect Bone Health During GLP-1 Treatment?Despite the findings, experts stress that GLP-1 medications remain an important tool for managing obesity and type 2 diabetes.
Dr. Christopher McGowan, a gastroenterologist who runs a weight-loss clinic in Cary, North Carolina, said the results should not discourage physicians from prescribing these drugs (5✔ ✔Trusted Source
The expanding role of GLP-1 receptor agonists: a narrative review of current evidence and future directions
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Instead, they highlight the importance of combining medication with lifestyle measures.
Research suggests that structured exercise programs, particularly resistance training, can help prevent bone density loss during weight reduction.
Ensuring adequate intake of protein, calcium, and vitamin D, along with regular physical activity, may also protect bone health while patients lose weight.
“The takeaway isn’t fear. It’s refinement,” McGowan said.
Experts say that with appropriate monitoring — including nutritional guidance, exercise programs, and bone density checks when needed — patients can benefit from GLP-1 therapy while minimizing potential risks.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: Do GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic cause osteoporosis?
A: Some research suggests a slightly higher risk of osteoporosis among users, possibly linked to rapid weight loss and reduced nutrient intake.
Q: Why can rapid weight loss affect bone health?
A: When body weight drops quickly, bones experience less mechanical stress and may lose density. Nutrient deficiencies during dieting can also contribute.
Q: Can GLP-1 weight-loss drugs trigger gout?
A: Rapid fat loss may temporarily increase uric acid levels in the blood, which can trigger gout attacks in some individuals.
Q: Are GLP-1 drugs safe for weight loss?
A: Yes, they are widely prescribed for obesity and diabetes. However, experts recommend combining them with proper nutrition, exercise, and medical monitoring.
Q: How can people protect their bones while losing weight?
A: Eating enough protein and calcium, maintaining vitamin D levels, and performing resistance exercises can help maintain bone strength.
Q: Why is obesity increasing in India?
A: Changing diets, rising consumption of ultra-processed foods, reduced physical activity, and increased screen time are key contributors.
References:
- GLP-1s may increase risk of osteoporosis and gout, new research finds - (https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-news/glp-1s-may-increase-risk-osteoporosis-gout-new-research-finds-rcna261024)
- Using Weight-Loss Drugs May Up Your Risk Of Fractures And Gout By 30%, Says New Study - (https://www.ndtv.com/health/using-weight-loss-drugs-may-up-your-risk-of-fractures-and-gout-by-30-says-new-study-11196471)
- GLP-1 Drugs and Osteoporosis; HbA1c at the Dentist? New Obesity Med Guide - (https://www.medpagetoday.com/endocrinology/generalendocrinology/120239)
- Abdominal obesity in India: analysis of the National Family Health Survey-5 (2019–2021) data - (https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lansea/article/PIIS2772-3682(23)00068-9/fulltext)
- The expanding role of GLP-1 receptor agonists: a narrative review of current evidence and future directions - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12303005/)