Do People With More Tattoos Show Different Personality Traits?

Greater tattooed body surface area may be linked to antagonistic and impulsive personality traits in adults, according to a community-based observational study.
- Adults with tattoos showed higher impulsivity-related personality scores than non-tattooed participants
- Greater tattooed body surface area associated with antagonism and disinhibition traits
- Tattoo coverage predicted personality traits more strongly than the number of tattoos
Associations between tattooed body surface area and maladaptive personality traits in a community sample.
Go to source). A recent study published in Scientific Reports suggests that the extent of tattoo coverage on the body may show modest associations with certain personality characteristics.
In particular, individuals with larger areas of tattooed skin were found to have slightly higher levels of antagonism and impulsivity-related traits compared with individuals who had little or no tattoo coverage.
Researchers focused on tattooed body surface area (tBSA), a measure representing the percentage of skin covered by tattoos. This approach allowed investigators to examine whether the amount of tattoo coverage may provide additional insight into personality patterns beyond simply determining whether a person has tattoos.
How tattoo coverage and personality traits were evaluatedThe research was a community-based observational study involving 280 adults aged 18 to 64 years.
Participants were recruited from university settings and nearby public areas such as cafés. The average age of participants was 28 years, and individuals represented a range of educational and socioeconomic backgrounds.
Among the participants, 164 individuals (58.6 percent) reported having at least one tattoo, while 116 participants (41.4 percent) reported no tattoos.
Personality traits were assessed using the Personality Inventory for Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders Fifth Edition Brief Form (PID-5-BF). This validated 25-item questionnaire measures five maladaptive personality domains:
- Negative Affectivity, reflecting emotional instability and anxiety
- Detachment, referring to social withdrawal or reduced interpersonal engagement
- Antagonism, involving hostility and interpersonal conflict
- Disinhibition, associated with impulsive and risk-taking behavior
- Psychoticism, describing unusual perceptions or thinking patterns
Tattoo coverage was measured using a specialized Tattoo Coverage Tool (TCT). Participants marked tattooed areas on body diagrams divided into 1,099 small grid squares representing the front and back of the body. Squares that were at least half covered were counted as tattooed, allowing researchers to estimate the percentage of tattooed body surface area.
Statistical analyses included correlation tests and regression models adjusted for age, sex, and socioeconomic status.
Impulsivity scores were modestly higher among tattooed adultsResearchers first compared tattooed and non-tattooed individuals. Participants with tattoos showed slightly higher scores in the Disinhibition domain, which reflects impulsive behavior and risk-taking tendencies.
Average scores were:
- Tattooed participants: 5.84
- Non-tattooed participants: 4.33
However, researchers did not find statistically significant differences between tattooed and non-tattooed groups in the domains of negative affectivity, detachment, or antagonism.
These results suggest that simply having a tattoo does not strongly distinguish personality characteristics across most psychological domains.
Greater tattoo coverage associated with antagonistic traitsThe analysis became more informative when researchers examined the extent of tattoo coverage rather than the presence of tattoos alone.
Individuals with larger tattooed body surface area tended to score higher on two personality traits: antagonism and disinhibition.
Regression analysis showed that antagonism explained approximately 6.8 percent of the variation in tattoo coverage, while disinhibition explained about 4.6 percent.
When both variables were included in the same statistical model, antagonism remained the strongest predictor of greater tattoo coverage. Overall, the final statistical model explained about 9 percent of the variation in tattoo coverage.
Researchers also observed that the number of tattoos alone showed weaker associations with personality traits. This finding suggests that the extent of body tattooing may provide more insight into behavioral tendencies than simply counting tattoos.
TakeawayThis observational study suggests that greater tattoo coverage may show modest associations with antagonistic and impulsive personality traits. However, the relationships observed were relatively small and should not be interpreted as indicators of psychological disorder.
Tattoos are influenced by many factors including personal identity, cultural background, aesthetic preferences, and life experiences. Personality characteristics may contribute to tattoo choices, but they represent only one part of a complex social and behavioral context.
The study also has several limitations. Personality traits were self-reported, which may introduce reporting bias. The cross-sectional design means the research cannot determine whether personality traits influence tattoo decisions or whether tattooing influences personality expression. In addition, the sample was drawn from a specific community population, which may limit generalization to other cultural groups.
Future studies involving longitudinal designs and more diverse populations may provide a clearer understanding of how personality traits and body art choices interact over time.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: Can tattoos reveal personality traits?
A: Research suggests mild associations between tattoos and traits such as impulsivity or risk-taking, but tattoos alone do not define personality.
Q: What is tattooed body surface area?
A: Tattooed body surface area refers to the percentage of skin covered by tattoos and provides a more precise measure of tattoo involvement.
Q: Why might tattoo coverage relate to impulsive behavior?
A: Personality traits related to sensation seeking, self-expression, or risk-taking may influence decisions about body art, although the associations are modest.
Q: Are tattoos linked to mental health disorders?
A: Current research does not support interpreting tattoos as signs of mental illness. Tattoos often represent personal identity or artistic expression.
Q: Which specialist can help evaluate personality traits?
A: Individuals who want professional guidance about personality patterns can consult a clinical psychologist or psychiatrist.
Reference:
- Associations between tattooed body surface area and maladaptive personality traits in a community sample. - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-026-42987-x)