Do "Hasslers" Age You Faster? Study Warns

Written by Dr. Ankita Balar Arya
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Feb 27 2026 3:38 PM
Having even one stressful person in your social circle may speed up biological aging and worsen mental health, according to a large US population study.

Do `Hasslers` Age You Faster? Study Warns
Highlights:
  • Each additional hassler linked to nearly 9 months higher biological age
  • Kin-related negative ties showed stronger aging impact than non-kin
  • Anxiety, depression, inflammation, and BMI rose with more social strain
Having even one chronically stressful person in your social circle may accelerate biological aging and worsen mental health, according to a large population-based study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. The findings suggest that negative social ties are not merely emotional burdens but measurable biological risk factors (1 Trusted Source
Negative social ties as emerging risk factors for accelerated aging, inflammation, and multimorbidity

Go to source).

Negative Social Relationships and Biological Aging: What Did the Study Find?

The researchers analyzed data from 2,685 adults aged 18 to 103 years who participated in a state-representative health interview survey that included biomarkers and detailed mapping of personal social networks. Nearly 29 percent of participants reported at least one “hassler,” defined as a network member who frequently created problems, caused stress, or made life difficult.

Biological aging was measured using advanced epigenetic clocks, specifically GrimAge2 and DunedinPACE. These tools assess DNA methylation patterns to estimate biological age relative to chronological age and the pace of aging.

Each additional hassler was associated with approximately nine months higher biological age and a 1.5 percent faster aging rate. The presence of any kin-related hassler was linked to 1.100 additional years of biological aging, while non-kin hasslers were associated with 0.833 additional years.


How Do Stress and Epigenetic Clocks Explain Accelerated Aging?

Aging is driven by gradual accumulation of molecular damage. Chronic stress increases allostatic load, which refers to the cumulative physiological burden placed on the body through repeated stress activation.

The study demonstrated substantial variation in epigenetic age acceleration across chronological age groups. Some younger adults showed elevated biological age compared to peers, suggesting that social strain may affect aging across the life course.

Interestingly, spouse or partner strain did not show a statistically significant association with accelerated aging. In contrast, stress from children or parents showed stronger links. Hasslers were often weaker or peripheral ties rather than deeply integrated relationships.


Social Stress, Depression, Anxiety, and Inflammation Risk

Mental health outcomes showed the strongest associations. Each additional hassler was linked to:
  • 0.25 standard deviation increase in anxiety severity
  • 0.28 standard deviation increase in depression severity
  • 0.22 standard deviation decline in overall mental health
Beyond psychological outcomes, negative ties were associated with higher body mass index, poorer general and physical health, higher waist-to-hip ratio, and elevated inflammatory markers. These findings indicate that social strain may influence both mental and physical health pathways.

Daily smokers and individuals reporting poorer overall health were more likely to report hasslers, suggesting potential bidirectional relationships between health status and social stress.


Who Is More Likely to Experience Stressful Social Networks?

Psychosocial factors were important predictors. Individuals with higher Adverse Childhood Experiences were more likely to report hasslers. Larger social networks increased the probability of having at least one negative tie.

Participants who felt others relied heavily on them reported more hasslers, whereas those who perceived themselves as valued and important were less likely to report such ties. Education, race, age, marital status, lifetime multimorbidity, and insurance status were not significantly associated with hassler presence.

Final Takeaway

This cross-sectional study cannot establish causality, and reverse causation may partly explain the findings. However, the consistent association between negative social ties, accelerated epigenetic aging, inflammation, and worsening mental health highlights the biological impact of chronic social stress.

Reducing relationship strain and improving social environments may represent an overlooked strategy for promoting healthier aging and lowering long-term disease risk.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Can stressful relationships really speed up aging?

A: Yes. Research shows that negative social ties are associated with accelerated epigenetic aging measured using DNA methylation clocks.

Q: How much can one difficult person affect biological age?

A: Each additional hassler was linked to nearly nine months of increased biological age in this study.

Q: Are family conflicts worse than friend conflicts for aging?

A: The study found that kin-related stress, such as strain from parents or children, showed stronger associations with faster aging.

Q: How are anxiety and depression connected to social stress?

A: Each additional hassler significantly increased anxiety and depression severity scores in the study population.

Q: Which specialist should I consult for chronic stress affecting health?

A: You can consult a Public Health specialist, Psychiatrist, or Clinical Psychologist if persistent social stress is affecting your mental or physical wellbeing.


Reference:
  1. Negative social ties as emerging risk factors for accelerated aging, inflammation, and multimorbidity - (https://www.pnas.org/doi/full/10.1073/pnas.2515331123)

Source-Medindia

