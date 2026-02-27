Having even one stressful person in your social circle may speed up biological aging and worsen mental health, according to a large US population study.

Negative social ties as emerging risk factors for accelerated aging, inflammation, and multimorbidity

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Can stressful relationships really speed up aging?

A: Yes. Research shows that negative social ties are associated with accelerated epigenetic aging measured using DNA methylation clocks.

Q: How much can one difficult person affect biological age?

A: Each additional hassler was linked to nearly nine months of increased biological age in this study.

Q: Are family conflicts worse than friend conflicts for aging?

A: The study found that kin-related stress, such as strain from parents or children, showed stronger associations with faster aging.

Q: How are anxiety and depression connected to social stress?

A: Each additional hassler significantly increased anxiety and depression severity scores in the study population.

Q: Which specialist should I consult for chronic stress affecting health?

A: You can consult a Public Health specialist, Psychiatrist, or Clinical Psychologist if persistent social stress is affecting your mental or physical wellbeing.