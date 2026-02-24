Desk Jobs May Increase Risk of Piles

Sitting for five hours or more daily may raise the risk of piles and anal fissures, linking desk jobs to anorectal health concerns.

Highlights: Sitting five hours or more daily was linked to a 3.68 times higher risk of piles and fissures

Patients with anorectal conditions sat nearly two hours longer on average than healthy individuals

Simple movement breaks may help reduce pressure on the anorectal area

hemorrhoids

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Is Prolonged Sitting a Risk Factor in Developing Hemorrhoids and Anal Fissures?



Go to source Trusted Source

Prolonged Sitting and Risk of Hemorrhoids and Anal Fissures

Impact of Desk Jobs and Sedentary Lifestyle in Young Adults

while using smartphones

bowel movements

Constipation

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Toilet behaviors and lifestyle factors in anorectal diseases: a cross-sectional analysis



Go to source Trusted Source

Simple Lifestyle Changes to Reduce Hemorrhoids Risk

Increasing fibre intake

Frequently Asked Questions Q: Does prolonged sitting cause hemorrhoids? A: Prolonged sitting for five hours or more per day is associated with a significantly higher risk of hemorrhoids. Q: How many hours of sitting increase risk of anal fissures? A: Sitting for five hours or more daily was linked to a 3.68 times higher likelihood of developing anal fissures or hemorrhoids. Q: Can desk jobs increase risk of piles? A: Desk jobs that involve long hours of continuous sitting may increase pressure in the anorectal area and raise the risk of piles. Q: What lifestyle changes help prevent hemorrhoids and anal fissures? A: Regular movement breaks, higher fibre intake, adequate hydration, and avoiding prolonged toilet sitting may help reduce risk.

Is Prolonged Sitting a Risk Factor in Developing Hemorrhoids and Anal Fissures? - (https://kneopen.com/sjms/article/view/12866/) Toilet behaviors and lifestyle factors in anorectal diseases: a cross-sectional analysis - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12669168/)

A study published in thehas found that, conditions that cause pain, bleeding, and major discomfort. The research adds fresh evidence to growing concerns about sedentary lifestyles and their impact on digestive and anal health ().In the study, 81 patients diagnosed with hemorrhoids or anal fissures were compared with 162 healthy individuals. Patients reported sitting an average of, while healthy participants sat for about. Sitting forwas linked to a 3.68 times higher likelihood of developing these conditions. The difference was statistically significant, strongly suggesting a real connection between prolonged sitting and anorectal disease risk.Hemorrhoids are swollen blood vessels in the rectal area, while anal fissures are small tears in the lining of the anus. Both can cause, often affecting daily comfort and work productivity. The study found that even after matching participants for age, sex, and bowel habits, longer sitting hours remained strongly associated with these conditions.Doctors explain that sitting for extended periods increases pressure in the lower pelvic region. Over time, this can lead to, which may contribute to swollen vessels or small tears in the anal lining.Modern work culture often demands long hours at desks, with minimal movement between meetings and deadlines. Experts increasingly report that, a trend once seen mostly in older individuals.Prolonged sitting is not the only factor. Lifestyle habits such asintake,may worsen the risk. Some doctors also note that spending extended time on the toilet, especially, can increase pressure in the anal region and delayplays an important role as well. Research from other clinical settings shows that frequent constipation and prolonged toilet sitting are commonly observed among patients with anorectal diseases ().Small adjustments can make a meaningful difference. Standing up every hour, taking short walks, and reducing continuous sitting time may help ease pressure on the lower body.and staying well hydrated support smoother bowel movements and reduce straining.The findings highlight a practical message. In a world where sitting has become routine,for long term anal health. The bigger takeaway is not fear but awareness. Your body responds to how you spend your day. Five hours of sitting may not feel excessive, yet it could quietly increase your risk of health issues.Source-Medindia