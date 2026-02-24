REGISTER
Desk Jobs May Increase Risk of Piles

Written by Dr. Vasantha
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Nikitha Narayanan MDS (Oral Pathology & Microbiology) on Feb 24 2026 2:43 PM
Sitting for five hours or more daily may raise the risk of piles and anal fissures, linking desk jobs to anorectal health concerns.

Desk Jobs May Increase Risk of Piles
Highlights:
  • Sitting five hours or more daily was linked to a 3.68 times higher risk of piles and fissures
  • Patients with anorectal conditions sat nearly two hours longer on average than healthy individuals
  • Simple movement breaks may help reduce pressure on the anorectal area
A study published in the Sudan Journal of Medical Sciences has found that sitting for long hours each day may significantly raise the risk of hemorrhoids and anal fissures, conditions that cause pain, bleeding, and major discomfort. The research adds fresh evidence to growing concerns about sedentary lifestyles and their impact on digestive and anal health (1 Trusted Source
Is Prolonged Sitting a Risk Factor in Developing Hemorrhoids and Anal Fissures?

Go to source).
In the study, 81 patients diagnosed with hemorrhoids or anal fissures were compared with 162 healthy individuals. Patients reported sitting an average of 5.99 hours per day, while healthy participants sat for about 4 hours daily. Sitting for five hours or more per day was linked to a 3.68 times higher likelihood of developing these conditions. The difference was statistically significant, strongly suggesting a real connection between prolonged sitting and anorectal disease risk.


Prolonged Sitting and Risk of Hemorrhoids and Anal Fissures

Hemorrhoids are swollen blood vessels in the rectal area, while anal fissures are small tears in the lining of the anus. Both can cause painful bowel movements and bleeding, often affecting daily comfort and work productivity. The study found that even after matching participants for age, sex, and bowel habits, longer sitting hours remained strongly associated with these conditions.

Doctors explain that sitting for extended periods increases pressure in the lower pelvic region. Over time, this can lead to venous congestion and tissue strain, which may contribute to swollen vessels or small tears in the anal lining.


Impact of Desk Jobs and Sedentary Lifestyle in Young Adults

Modern work culture often demands long hours at desks, with minimal movement between meetings and deadlines. Experts increasingly report that younger adults are presenting with piles and fissures, a trend once seen mostly in older individuals.

Prolonged sitting is not the only factor. Lifestyle habits such as low fibre intake, irregular meals, and insufficient hydration may worsen the risk. Some doctors also note that spending extended time on the toilet, especially while using smartphones, can increase pressure in the anal region and delay bowel movements.

Constipation plays an important role as well. Research from other clinical settings shows that frequent constipation and prolonged toilet sitting are commonly observed among patients with anorectal diseases (2 Trusted Source
Toilet behaviors and lifestyle factors in anorectal diseases: a cross-sectional analysis

Go to source).


Simple Lifestyle Changes to Reduce Hemorrhoids Risk

Small adjustments can make a meaningful difference. Standing up every hour, taking short walks, and reducing continuous sitting time may help ease pressure on the lower body. Increasing fibre intake and staying well hydrated support smoother bowel movements and reduce straining.

The findings highlight a practical message. In a world where sitting has become routine, daily movement may be a simple protective habit for long term anal health. The bigger takeaway is not fear but awareness. Your body responds to how you spend your day. Five hours of sitting may not feel excessive, yet it could quietly increase your risk of health issues.

Your health is shaped by everyday choices, often the small ones you barely notice. Make space for movement in your routine today, because protecting your comfort tomorrow begins with the habits you build now.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Does prolonged sitting cause hemorrhoids?

A: Prolonged sitting for five hours or more per day is associated with a significantly higher risk of hemorrhoids.

Q: How many hours of sitting increase risk of anal fissures?

A: Sitting for five hours or more daily was linked to a 3.68 times higher likelihood of developing anal fissures or hemorrhoids.

Q: Can desk jobs increase risk of piles?

A: Desk jobs that involve long hours of continuous sitting may increase pressure in the anorectal area and raise the risk of piles.

Q: What lifestyle changes help prevent hemorrhoids and anal fissures?

A: Regular movement breaks, higher fibre intake, adequate hydration, and avoiding prolonged toilet sitting may help reduce risk.


References:
  1. Is Prolonged Sitting a Risk Factor in Developing Hemorrhoids and Anal Fissures? - (https://kneopen.com/sjms/article/view/12866/)
  2. Toilet behaviors and lifestyle factors in anorectal diseases: a cross-sectional analysis - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12669168/)


Source-Medindia
