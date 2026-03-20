Desk Jobs Linked to Poor Leg Circulation Risk

Prolonged desk sitting may reduce leg blood flow; breaking sitting time with brief activity may improve short-term vascular function.

Optimal Frequency of Interrupting Prolonged Sitting for Cardiometabolic Health: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis of Randomized Crossover Trials.

Acute Effects of Breaking up Sitting Time With Isometric Wall Squat Exercise on Vascular Function and Blood Pressure in Sedentary Adults: Randomized Crossover Trial.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Does sitting for long hours reduce blood flow in the legs?

A: Short-term studies suggest prolonged sitting may reduce leg blood flow due to reduced muscle activity.

Q: How often should I take breaks while working at a desk?

A: Evidence indicates that regular movement breaks may help improve short-term circulation, though exact timing may vary.

Q: Can desk jobs directly cause deep vein thrombosis?

A: There is no direct causal evidence, but prolonged immobility may contribute to risk in certain individuals.

Q: What exercises can improve circulation while sitting?

A: Simple movements such as walking, ankle rotations, and calf contractions may help support blood flow.

Q: Are these circulation benefits long-term?

A: Most findings are based on short-term studies, and long-term effects on vascular health are still being studied.