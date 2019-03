Cultured Stem Cells Can Reconstruct Neural Tissue in the Nose

‘Cultured stem cells are capable of reconstructing damaged neural tissue in the nose. These stem cells are activated and undergo differentiation into olfactory cells to regenerate new neural tissue.’

. The HBCs are stimulated by pharmacological agents and transplanted into the nose, where they regenerate the damaged tissues.The study, published in, was led by Dr. James E. Schwob, MD, PhD, who is a Professor of Developmental, Molecular & Chemical Biology at the Sackler School of Graduate Biomedical Sciences, Tufts University, Massachusetts, USA.The first author of the study was Dr. Jesse Peterson, PhD, who is currently a Postdoctoral Scientist at the MRC Laboratory of Molecular Biology, Cambridge, UK. Peterson conducted the study as part of his doctoral thesis while at the Sackler School of Graduate Biomedical Sciences, Tufts University, working under the supervision of Schwob.The uniqueness of the neuronal cells responsible for the sense of smell lies in the fact that they have an inherent capacity to regenerate, following an injury. No other nerve cells in the nervous system exhibit this property. This regenerative capacity arises from the presence of two types of stem cells in the olfactory epithelium -and HBCs.The GBCs can be easily cultured and their primary role is to repopulate cells that have been lost by the natural process of cell turnover. The HBCs normally remain dormant and are only activated following an injury. Contrary to GBCs, it has not been possible to culture HBCs as they cannot be expanded and maintained in culture.In this study, the research team has succeeded in culturing healthy HBCs by establishing the optimal conditions required for expanding and maintaining these cells in culture. This was made possible by following a protocol similar to that used for culturing respiratory stem cells.says Schwob.Despite the high regenerative capacity of the olfactory epithelium, dysfunctions in the sense of smell can occur. It has been reported in the OLFACAT Study (2012) that the prevalence of smell dysfunction is 19.4 percent - 0.3 percent with a complete loss of smell (anosmia) and 19.1 percent with a partial loss of smell (hyposmia).The following factors have been found to be responsible for smell dysfunction:The researchers found that the cultured HBCs were capable for repopulating the olfactory lesions by regenerating multiple cell types of the olfactory epithelium, including sustentacular (Sus) cells, basal cells, microvillar (MV) cells, and olfactory sensory neurons (OSN).Retinoic acid was used to stimulate the HBCs to undergo differentiation, by lowering the levels on an intracellular protein called P63 present within the HBCs, which resulted in their activation. The P63 protein functions as a 'Master Switch' as fluctuation in its level within cells can produce different physiological effects. For example, following injury, P63 levels decrease, which switches the HBCs from a dormant to an activate state.In this regard, Peterson says:This discovery could open new avenues for developing novel therapies based on stem cell transplantation that could, in the future, be able to restore the sense of smell in persons where it has been lost due to degeneration or injury.Schwob concludes:The study was funded by the National Institutes of Health's National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders (NIDCD), Bethesda, Maryland, USA.Source: Medindia