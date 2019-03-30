Cultured Stem Cells Can Reconstruct Neural Tissue in the Nose

Highlights:
- Stem cells can be used to reconstruct damaged neural tissue in the nose
- The stem cells are stimulated and differentiate into olfactory cells
- The olfactory cells regenerate new neural tissue that repairs the nose
Cultured stem cells that differentiate into olfactory cells can be used for regenerating and restoring damaged tissue in the nose, suggests a new study from Tufts University, USA.
All types of
cells of the olfactory epithelium, including sensory neurons, can become
repopulated by these stems cells, known as horizontal basal cells (HBC)
.
The HBCs are stimulated by pharmacological agents and transplanted into the
nose, where they regenerate the damaged tissues.
‘Cultured stem cells are capable of reconstructing damaged neural tissue in the nose. These stem cells are activated and undergo differentiation into olfactory cells to regenerate new neural tissue.’
The study,
published in Stem Cell Reports
, was
led by Dr. James E. Schwob, MD, PhD, who is a Professor of Developmental,
Molecular & Chemical Biology at the Sackler School of Graduate Biomedical
Sciences, Tufts University, Massachusetts, USA.
The first author
of the study was Dr. Jesse Peterson, PhD, who is currently a Postdoctoral
Scientist at the MRC Laboratory of Molecular Biology, Cambridge, UK. Peterson
conducted the study as part of his doctoral thesis while at the Sackler School of
Graduate Biomedical Sciences, Tufts University, working under the supervision
of Schwob.
What's Unique About the Nerve Cells in the
Nose?
The uniqueness of
the neuronal cells responsible for the sense of smell lies in the fact that
they have an inherent capacity to regenerate, following an injury. No other
nerve cells in the nervous system exhibit this property. This regenerative
capacity arises from the presence of two types of stem cells in the olfactory
epithelium - globose basal cells (GBC)
and HBCs.
The GBCs can be
easily cultured and their primary role is to repopulate cells that have been
lost by the natural process of cell turnover. The HBCs normally remain dormant
and are only activated following an injury. Contrary to GBCs, it has not been possible
to culture HBCs as they cannot be expanded and maintained in culture.
In this study,
the research
team has succeeded in culturing healthy HBCs by establishing
the optimal conditions required for expanding and maintaining these cells in
culture. This was made possible by following a protocol similar to that used
for culturing respiratory stem cells.
"Once we determined that we could grow HBCs in the
lab, and that they expressed the same identifying molecular markers found in
vivo, we sought to confirm whether they would work as well as the in vivo HBCs
- can they regenerate tissue that has been injured - and they did!"
says Schwob.
What are the Reasons for Alteration of the
Sense of Smell?
Despite the high
regenerative capacity of the olfactory epithelium, dysfunctions in the sense of smell
can occur. It has been reported in the OLFACAT Study (2012) that the prevalence
of smell dysfunction is 19.4 percent - 0.3 percent with a complete loss of smell (anosmia)
and
19.1 percent with a partial loss of smell (hyposmia).
The following
factors have been found to be responsible for smell dysfunction:
- Aging
- Injury
- Upper
respiratory tract infection
- Sinus
infection
- Polyps in the nasal cavity
- Hormonal
disturbances
- Exposure
to chemicals
- Smoking
- Neurodegenerative
diseases
- Side-effects
of certain medicines
How Did the Stem Cells Differentiate into
Olfactory Cells?
The researchers found
that the cultured HBCs were capable for repopulating the olfactory lesions by
regenerating multiple cell types of the olfactory epithelium, including
sustentacular (Sus) cells, basal cells, microvillar (MV) cells, and olfactory
sensory neurons (OSN).
Retinoic acid was
used to stimulate the HBCs to undergo differentiation, by lowering the levels
on an intracellular protein called P63 present within the HBCs, which resulted
in their activation. The P63 protein functions as a 'Master Switch' as
fluctuation in its level within cells can produce different physiological
effects. For example, following injury, P63 levels decrease, which switches the
HBCs from a dormant to an activate state.
In this regard,
Peterson says: "The HBCs in culture
remained quiescent, pretty much as they do in vivo, but we were able to trigger
them into an active state to start the process of differentiation into various
olfactory epithelial cells just before engrafting them into injured tissue."
Concluding Remarks
This discovery
could open new avenues for developing novel therapies based on stem cell
transplantation that could, in the future, be able to restore the sense of
smell in persons where it has been lost due to degeneration or injury.
Schwob concludes:
"Now that we can create a reserve of
dormant stem cells, we see this as a useful tool for exploring ways to guide
cell differentiation toward specific cell types, and develop new stem cell
therapies for tissue and sensory regeneration - using the patient's own stem
cells for culturing and transplantation, or pharmacological interventions to
activate the patient's own dormant stem cells within the nose."
Funding Source
The study was
funded by the National Institutes of Health's National Institute on Deafness
and Other Communication Disorders (NIDCD), Bethesda, Maryland, USA. References :
- Cultured Stem Cells Reconstruct Sensory Nerve and Tissue Structure in the Nose - (https://now.tufts.edu/news-releases/cultured-stem-cells-reconstruct-sensory-nerve-and-tissue-structure-nose)
Source: Medindia